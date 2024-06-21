Will Hernandez brings Mijo Things youth football camp to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Miner and Current Arizona Cardinal Will Hernandez held his first annual youth football camp, “Mijo Things,” in El Paso on Friday.

The lineman coined the phrase to represent morals Hernandez wants to instill in the youth such as valuing friendships, family, trust and responsibility.

A native to Las Vegas, currently playing in Arizona as well as spending time in New York -Hernandez could’ve brought this camp anywhere in the nation. But Hernandez chose El Paso.

Hernandez says the Sun City has helped him become the person he is today and wants to use his platform to give back to such a special place, cost free.

“At the end of the day, the reason we do these camps isn’t for money this is isn’t for any sort of alternative reason,” said Hernandez. “It’s literally to instill anything and change these kids lives, even if it’s two kids out of the entire group that get changed. El Paso has a lot of potential here, and they have the tools to make it in life and they have the tools to be do big things. That’s the goal. That’s at the end of the day, that’s Mijo Things. All we want to do is make a difference.”

Hernandez invited former miners Bobby DeHaro, Josh Ortega and Derek Elmendorff. As well as former teammate Nick Gates from the New York Giants.

All of these players embody the message Hernandez is trying to share with the youth hoping that if the participants look up to just one of them, Hernandez calls that a win.

“Lets say there’s a kid here who maybe doesn’t fully see me as a role model,” Hernandez said. “Maybe someone else who I brought here could say something that could spark something in them. That’s why I brought all these guys by here because they all have the same intentions and its better to be in person. It’s very important to be a physical presence, it has a deeper effect.”

Based on the success of the first camp, Hernandez says there may be more to come in spring of 2025.

