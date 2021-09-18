Hernández's three-run homer

Associated Press

Kevin Gausman heard the boos when he stepped into the batter’s box, realizing right away the fans had no idea the Giants were down to their last options with no position players left. “Oh man, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire career,” Gausman said. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.