Hernández: Here's why the Dodgers will win the World Series for first time in 32 years

The NL title trophy is handed around by players after the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 at Globe Life Field on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The video of Kirk Gibson’s home run will never be retired, but the frequently played highlight is close to losing its place as the most recent reminder of the franchise’s winning tradition.

The chokers are about to become champions.

Sometime over the next nine days, the Dodgers will defeat the Tampa Bay Rays and win the World Series.

Starting with Game 1 on Tuesday night, a new group of October legends will emerge.

Multiple generations of Angelenos will experience their first title. They will celebrate in their homes and apartments, not in Dodger Stadium, their neighborhood bar or anywhere else where they could exchange high-fives with strangers. But whatever. They know only disappointment. They will take it.

“This year is our year!” manager Dave Roberts declared Sunday night after the Dodgers secured their passage to the World Series, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Roberts’ proclamation was a rare promise made in the most dogmatic and superstitious of sports, but how could the manager not believe that after guiding his team to a comeback in the National League Championship Series?

To reach their third World Series in four years, the Dodgers had to reverse a three-games-to-one deficit against the Atlanta Braves.

But Roberts’ faith in his team is based on more than its wins in three consecutive elimination games. How the Dodgers won was equally, if not more, important.

This team isn’t like its recent predecessors. There’s a dependability about these Dodgers that was absent in previous years, when it felt like a matter of time before they betrayed the hopes of their hometown.

When critical plays must be made, they make them. Not in any of their previous seven postseasons, not when they reached World Series in 2017 or returned in 2018, did the Dodgers make as many momentum-shifting defensive plays as they have in these playoffs.

By now, Times photographer Robert Gauthier has captured enough of these moments to open a Dodgers-themed exhibit.

There was center fielder Cody Bellinger sprinting back nearly 100 feet before reaching over the center-field wall to steal a potential go-ahead home run from Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres in their NL Division Series.

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger robs San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run during Game 2 of the NLDS. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Right fielder Mookie Betts made a similar over-the-wall grab in Game 7 of the NLCS — after making a spectacular back-to the-wall catch in Game 6 and a balletic shoestring snag in Game 5.

Mookie Betts made big plays in the outfield to help the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Game 7 of the NLCS also featured a play by third baseman Justin Turner that represented the combination of the team’s athleticism and know-how.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the fourth inning when the Braves had runners on second and third with no outs. Turner fielded a grounder by Nick Markakis and threw home without hesitation. Dansby Swanson, who ran on contact, was caught in a rundown. Turner launched himself horizontally into the air down the line to tag Swanson on the back, then quickly threw to shortstop Corey Seager, who was covering third. Seager tagged out Austin Riley, who was trying to advance from second to third.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tags out Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson during Game 7 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

