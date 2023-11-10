Hermit lifestyle and wearing disguises: how low profile drives Eddie Howe's Newcastle success

Eddie Howe has flourished at Newcastle, overcoming early doubts that the club would be far too big for him - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has succeeded where so many have failed at Newcastle United because of a hermit lifestyle, a natural aversion to the spotlight and a refusal to be swayed by outside noise or opinion.

It is remarkable given everything that has happened at Newcastle United since his appointment in November 2021, after first choice Unai Emery had turned it down, that people whispered the job would be too big, too demanding and too heavily scrutinised for Howe to cope.

He was, so the theory went, not cut out to handle the pressure. He was a manager who had thrived at a small club like Bournemouth, that he ruled and controlled free of interference. It was away from the public and media glare. Howe was comfortable and successful in familiar - he had also played for the club - surroundings.

Newcastle was totally different, which is correct. But people misunderstood Howe’s character and personality. He is not charismatic, effervescent or exciting, but what he has is a clear mind, a laser sharp focus, football intellect and empathy. He is in charge but shows it with a gentle rather than dictatorial touch.

Howe returns to Bournemouth, where it all began for him, on Saturday evening - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

He would admit himself that he is “boring” but that does not mean he is not good company to those who know him well. What Howe does, deliberately or otherwise, is keep who is hidden from the public and the media.

Such is Howe’s dedication to his work, his one-track mindset and total absorption in everything to do with football, that there is nothing else in his life other than his family.

His working day is long and repetitive, starting at 6am and ending at 10pm, it is a constant cycle of coaching, meetings and analysis of his team and forthcoming opposition.

The former centre-back does not mix in football circles. He does not have many friends within (or outside) the game and does not make new ones easily.

Crucially, for a club like Newcastle, where everyone in the city has an opinion on events at St James’ Park, Howe, who turns 46 later this month, does not listen to anyone outside his inner circle.

It is a close knit group at the training ground, with his long-term assistant, Jason Tindall, his nephew and chief scout, Andy Howe, and first-team coaches Graeme Jones and Stephen Purches his trusted lieutenants.

Howe has known Jason Tindall for 30 years but he does not socialise with his long-term assistant - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is a respected ally and co-owner Amanda Staveley a strong source of emotional support, but they fall into the working relationship rather than friendship category.

But more than that, Howe’s lifestyle is so secluded that he almost deliberately shuts out the world beyond his control, including its opinions, so that he can channel all of his energy and thoughts into football management. He is selfish and difficult to get close to in that respect but unapologetically so.

In a recent conversation with one of Howe’s closest allies on Tyneside, Telegraph Sport was told that Howe has been out shopping in Newcastle’s city centre only once in 24 months.

When he leaves the house with his kids, he wears a disguise, with glasses and a variety of different hats. He even wore a coat in the middle of a baking hot June day to take them to the city’s Hoppings fair to try to keep public attention to a minimum.

He does not eat out very often and once took his wife for lunch at a remote garden centre precisely so they would not be recognised. It is said to have worked and they have been back since.

The extent of his nocturnal activity has been the occasional meal on the Quayside and other than a talk-in with Kevin Keegan last month, Howe made no public appearances other than official club or foundation events.

Eddie Howe meets Kevin Keegan for the first time at @PeteGravesTV book launch “Here to Compete” 📚



Howe: “I just had to come & meet King Kev…” 👑



Joking, Keegan retorts: “Advice? Don’t sell your best player & go down the steps to speak to the fans! Just shut the door…”#NUFC pic.twitter.com/7c9TBxkiaw — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 23, 2023

Given they have known each other for 30 years, it is a little odd that Howe does not socialise with Tindall. They don’t even describe each other as friends, but have an unbreakable bond regardless.

Reclusive, obsessed with his job and uninterested in anything that happens outside it, Howe is the “grey man” who has injected colour into Newcastle United style and approach.

The personality people thought would be a weakness has, along with his tactics and coaching acumen, perhaps been his greatest strength.

Indeed, if the argument can be made that no manager has had more of a positive impact on a football club in the space of 10 or 11 games than Ange Postecoglou has at Tottenham this season, then no manager in recent times has done more to transform a team over two years than Howe has at Newcastle.

If you need to be reminded, Howe inherited a side that was second from bottom in the Premier League and winless. Within 18 months he had qualified for the Champions League and guided Newcastle to a first domestic cup final since 1998.

This season, despite a crippling injury list and the 10-month ban imposed on star summer signing Sandro Tonali for breaking betting rules, Newcastle have beaten Paris Saint-Germain 4-1, knocked Manchester City and Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup and are sixth in the table, four points below Arsenal in fourth, having inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Mikel Arteta’s side last weekend.

People wishing to knock down the above assertion will say he has had more money than most to rebuild the side and there is no question the £400 million spent on new players over four transfer windows has helped, but plenty of other managers have had the same if not more in the last 12 months.

It is also worth highlighting once again that five players who started the Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund this week were at the club when Howe took over. He has improved them with coaching not money.

Howe will mark his two-year anniversary with a trip to his former club Bournemouth this weekend. A reminder of where he came from and where he made his name, but it is his achievements at Newcastle which have propelled him to be recognised as one of England’s best managers.