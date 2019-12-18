Iconic football coach Herman Boone who integrated T.C. Williams High School's football team in the early 1970s died at 84, according to WTOP.

His actions and experiences of race, perseverance and triumph were portrayed by Denzel Washington in the legendary sports film "Remember the Titans."

As canonized in the movie, Boone inherited the T.C. Williams football program in 1971, the same year Alexandria, Va integrated their public school system. That very season, overcoming issues of racial discrimination and the challenges of merging a white and black team, the Titans would finish the season undefeated and win a Virginia state championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In 1979 Boone was fired from his position for allegations of abuse from his players and assistant coaches. Since his removal, Boone had served as a public speaker.

Earlier this year, Bill Yoast, an assistant coach under Boone at T.C. Williams also died at 94.

Herman Boone, legendary T.C. Williams football coach in 'Remember the Titans' dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington