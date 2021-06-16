Herm Edwards under investigation for NCAA violations at Arizona State

Former Jets and Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards is in hot water at his current job, as head coach at Arizona State, over alleged violations of NCAA rules.

Arizona State has confirmed publicly that the NCAA is investigating its football program. That confirmation came after reports that Edwards and others within the Arizona State program violated the NCAA’s recruiting restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the reports, Arizona State brazenly violated rules the NCAA put in place to attempt to prevent recruiting trips from spreading COVID-19.

“It wasn’t a secret,” an unnamed staff member told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. “As far as knowing everyone who came into that [football] office, the number is too big and the names are too many. They would bring in parents, their moms and dads and friends. They’d get a facility tour like they were on an official visit. They’d show you the weight room and training room. They’d show you everything.”

Reports indicate that a whistleblower within the program has turned over evidence including screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails that all show violations within the Arizona State program. It’s also been reported that some people within the program have become disgruntled with former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, who is Arizona State’s associate head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator and is widely viewed as the heir apparent to Edwards as head coach.

The 67-year-old Edwards has compiled a record of 17-13 in three seasons at Arizona State.

