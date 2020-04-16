Herm Edwards has spent 128 games in the NFL as a head coach for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards has no intention of adding to that total at any point in the future.

Edwards, currently the head coach at Arizona State University, made his return to coaching two years ago after spending nearly a decade working as an analyst for ESPN. Edwards has had a solid start to his coaching resurgence as the Sun Devils have posted winning seasons in each of his two years in Tempe.

But Edwards isn’t interested in moving back to the professional ranks. He intends to finish his career right where he’s at now.

“No, this is it,” Edwards said to Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio. “This is my last stand right here. I’m going to build a program and hopefully, we can win the Pac-12, win a Rose Bowl and then hand it over to somebody else. That’s my goal.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll found success in returning to the NFL after a stint in college at USC. Jim Harbaugh made a successful transition from Stanford to the San Francisco 49ers for four years before being let go by the 49ers and heading to Michigan. Kliff Kingsbury is currently attempting to make the jump after being a head coach at Texas Tech and now running the Arizona Cardinals.

But when it comes to Edwards, he’s had his fill of the pro game and is more than happy to tackle the demands of recruiting and the challenges ahead at Arizona State.

“That’s where it’s really fun, right? Where you’re talking to young people, you meet their parents and guardians of these young men because you find out a lot about the families. A lot of those homes are like my my home. I look at them like ‘hey, I get it. I understand this.'”

The Sun Devils went 7-6 in Edwards’ first season in 2018 and improved to an 8-5 record last year with a win in the Sun Bowl against Florida State.

Herm Edwards not interested in return to NFL coaching ranks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk