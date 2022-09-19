Herm Edwards firing reaction: What people are saying about fired ASU football coach

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State football coach after agreeing to a "mutual parting of ways."

The news on Sunday brought out a lot of reaction on social media.

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.

Hiring Herm Edwards seemed like a bad idea at the time.

Than it looked a little better after the first couple seasons, but in the end I'm not sure the program made any more progress under him than it did under Todd Graham.



In fact, Graham probably did more. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 18, 2022

It's tough to even know where to begin with the end of the Herm Edwards era, since it never should have started in the first place — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 18, 2022

Herm Edwards was fired from a job he never actually got to do.



The position he was hired for never existed.



All Herm wanted to do was help, and he did his best given the circumstances.



I appreciate him and will remember him as someone set up to fail and betrayed by “friends.” — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 18, 2022

Herm Edwards destroyed ASU Football. — PHX Fans (@PHXFansApp) September 18, 2022

The Herm Edwards hire seemed laughable at first, then his CEO approach was starting to work and the Sun Devils had some momentum.



That also came back to haunt ASU, because assistant coaches were reckless in recruiting and that dark cloud derailed everything. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 18, 2022

A lot happened with Herm at Arizona State. Hire was widely panned. Briefly looked like ASU had really figured something out. Good chance it winds up even worse than people thought it would in the end, though (and we may not know how bad for a while). Self-inflicted wound here — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 18, 2022

Rare ASU football W — Justin Schumacher (@JustinSchum) September 18, 2022

Bout time. — AK (@aakobel) September 18, 2022

praise the lord🙏 — EMORY JONES IS HIM (@mattnaaaah) September 18, 2022

Best news all year! — ASU MOMS (@asumoms) September 18, 2022

Sucks. I was really happy to see him succeed for a little bit there. Thought it was cool an old coach was doing well. Oh well. Go sun devils! - Arkansas fan — Paul Goldschmidt Stan acct (@CoreyQ1234) September 18, 2022

It was time — Ruben Rivera (@ruben197376) September 18, 2022

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football reaction: Herm Edwards fired as ASU coach