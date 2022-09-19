Herm Edwards Fired: College Football Hot Seat Coaches Top 10 Ranking Week 3

Now that Herm Edwards is out at Arizona State, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 3 of the college football season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Herm Edwards Fired: College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10

College Football Week 3 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 3 Scoreboard | Week 4 Early Lines

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

AP Rankings | Coaches Poll

It was an interesting idea.

Forgetting for a moment that Arizona State had then-offensive coordinator Billy Napier there for the taking – but he left for Louisiana to cut his teeth as a head coach – the call of Herm Edwards to take over the head coaching job was a bold move.

He’s a pro head coach, he’s got limitless energy, and he seemed like his style, personality, and skills would turn Arizona State into something special.

In a perfect world, ASU was hoping to catch the Pete Carroll-lighting-in-a-bottle that USC captured once upon a time.

But a mediocre 26-20 run, potential NCAA violations, and worst of all for this season, a 1-2 start with a home loss to Eastern Michigan – after coming in as a 20-point favorite – were enough to make an early change before the team had to deal with Utah, USC, and Washington over the next three weeks.

With Edwards done and Scott Frost out at Nebraska, who are the other coaches in need of a quick turnaround?

Hot Seat is defined a bit differently here. There are coaches who need a win soon or they’ll probably get fired, and there are coaches who appear to be a bit more secure, but could use a bit of a boost with a good winning run.

Starting with the latter, here are five coaches who almost certainly won’t get canned, but could desperately use something splashy …

– 5 college football coaches who had better win now, or else

5. Brady Hoke, San Diego State

Up Next: Toledo

Hoke’s team went 12-2 last season, it would’ve won the Mountain West championship if it wasn’t gutted by COVID before the title game, and it went on to finish in the top 25.

Story continues

Now there’s a brand new stadium, the school is this close to getting a very important call from the Pac-12 – or possibly the Big 12 – and all of a sudden, the program has fallen into a slump.

From the Matt Araiza scandal, to the embarrassing loss to Arizona to open Snapdragon Stadium, to the 35-7 loss to Utah on Saturday when there weren’t any answers whatsoever offensively, it has been a rough run.

The Aztecs will be fine – the Mountain West is awful – and they’ll get to a bowl game, but a home win over Toledo this weekend would help before going to Boise State.

Speaking of the Mountain West …

4. Jay Norvell, Colorado State

Up Next: Sacramento State

Norvell left Nevada for a better gig and better facilities, and he brought over a slew of parts from his old job to Fort Collins. It isn’t working so far in his first season..

Getting rocked by Michigan is one thing, but losing by 15 at home to Middle Tennessee is another, and only coming up with seven points against Washington State made things worse.

The Rams will beat Sacramento State this week. They’ll win that, but after starting 0-3, a winning streak is a must before a tough finishing kick.

3. Neal Brown, West Virginia

Up Next: at Virginia Tech

Uh oh.

Brown hasn’t been awful in his first 3+ years, but even with the blowout win over Towson he’s just 18-20 so far. The close loss to Pitt to start the season could’ve gone either way, but the 55-42 loss at home to Kansas wasn’t okay, even if this isn’t the Kansas everyone knew and loved over the last several years.

There’s no break the rest of the way – West Virginia will probably be the underdog in each of the remaining nine games, with the possible exception of a home date with Kansas State.

It’ll take something special to get to a bowl game.

2. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Up Next: Miami University

He’s a made man who bleeds Northwestern purple, and he’s not that far removed from winning two Big Ten West titles in three seasons. However, he’s now 4-11 in his last 15 games, and very soon the Big Ten schedule is going to drop like a box of hammers to make that a whole lot worse.

The excitement was there after beating Nebraska in Dublin, but that wore off after fumbling away a loss to Duke, and then came the inexcusable home gaffe to Southern Illinois.

He’ll never, ever get fired from Northwestern, but with the loss the program is careening towards its third losing season in four years.

1. Chip Kelly, UCLA

Up Next: at Colorado

Wait … isn’t UCLA 3-0?

Yeah, but it has hardly been a smooth run.

The Bruins beat Bowling Green 45-17, but it needed to go on a second half run after a tough start. Last week it took a miraculously bizarre special teams gaffe by South Alabama to survive 32-31.

Losing at Colorado this week would be disastrous – that’s not going to happen. However, Washington, Utah, and at Oregon follow, and that’s going to be tough.

The Bruins will turn in a good season overall, but this is when Kelly was supposed to have everything humming, and UCLA doesn’t appear to be there quite yet.

– 5 college football coaches who had better win now, or else

NEXT: 5 College Football Hot Seat Coaches Who Need To Win Now, Or Else

College Football Hot Seat Coaches: Win NOW, Or Else

These five coaches will likely hang on to their respective jobs with an okay final record, but they all need to put together a strong string of wins NOW.

5. Ken Niumatalo, Navy

Up Next: at East Carolina

He has been around since 2007 as the head coach, and the 11-2 season of 2019 is still fresh. However, he’s now 7-17 since then, the loss to Delaware and the blowout defeat at home to Memphis stung, and it doesn’t look like the schedule is going to ease up anytime soon.

The home game against Temple is the only game the Midshipmen will likely be favored in, and now after this start, getting to just three wins – much less to a bowl game – appears to be a long shot.

4. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Up Next: USF

Satterfield hasn’t been able to build on the 8-5 first season – going 11-16 since – and the 1-2 start to 2022 with two ACC losses hasn’t helped.

The Louisville season – and possibly the Satterfield era – will be made or broken over the next few weeks. The schedule has a few winnable games up next, home games against Wake Forest, Pitt, and NC State, and it all finishes up with Clemson and Kentucky on the road in November.

For now, USC, at Boston College, at Virginia. Satterfield could desperately use a three-game winning streak coming off the tough home loss to Florida State.

3. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Up Next: Missouri

A disappointing 6-7 first season – even though it was supposed to be a rebuilding year – absolutely no grace period allowed whatsoever, and a collapse late when the Tigers had Alabama dead and almost buried started the problem. A strange offseason made things worse.

He started 2-0 this year, but there was some grousing about the 24-16 win over San Jose State. And the Penn State rolled into town and left with a 41-16 victory in a dominant performance.

This is a must-win week for Harsin – and potentially for Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Lose to the other Tigers, and getting to a bowl game might be next to impossible.

2. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Up Next: at UCF

42-0.

Georgia Tech wasn’t supposed to beat Clemson to start the season, and it wasn’t supposed to get by Ole Miss. But to lose at home by 42 and not even have a chance in Year Four with the program isn’t a plus.

He’s now 10-27, didn’t win more than three games in any of his first three seasons, and now that Duke is okay, Georgia Tech will be a double-digit underdog in – potentially – every game the rest of the way.

1. Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Up Next: UCLA

It was a tad bit of a surprise that Herm Edwards was the only coach from the Pac-12 South to be fired on Sunday after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota that could’ve been much, much worse.

This has turned into a shocking disaster at Colorado.

TCU, Air Force, and Minnesota are all good teams, but the football program at Colorado should be strong enough to take at least win two of those.

Instead, the Buffs are 0-3 by a combined score of 128-30 – and, again, it could’ve been a whole lot worse in all three.

Getting rid of Dorrell would be around a $9 million hit, but considering how good Arizona looks now and how bad the Buffs have been, 0-12 isn’t off the board without a massive upset.

College Football Week 2 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 2 Scoreboard | Week 3 Early Lines

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

AP Rankings | Coaches Poll

Story originally appeared on College Football News