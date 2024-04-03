Herm Edwards explains N’Keal Harry’s failed run in New England

Former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry did not have a productive career in New England. Now his former college coach is coming to his defense in a recent interview.

Harry, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, recorded 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Patriots. His best season in terms of production came in 2020, with Cam Newton under center. Harry recorded 57 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Aside from that season, he was not able to put things together in New England. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 and lasted one season with the team. He was then signed by the Minnesota Vikings in August 2023 and re-signed on a reserve/future contract in January.

Former Arizona State coach Herm Edwards pinpointed one particular reason for Harry’s struggles in New England, as he told Tyler Dunne at “Go Long.”

“He had hanger-on’ers. And it was like, “C’mon, N’Keal.” Because talent-wise? He’s got enough talent,” said Edwards. “He’s a big, strong physical receiver to catch the ball. And then he went to New England. That was the worst place for him to go because it just didn’t fit. That didn’t fit him.”

Harry’s short-lived career in New England was one of the more memorable draft misses of the Bill Belichick era. The Patriots have historically struggled to develop receivers, and Harry’s time with the organization was a classic case of exactly that.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire