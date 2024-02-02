Heritage Hills star Trent Sisley draws crowd. IU, Purdue, Notre Dame head coaches pop in.

It was a heavy Thursday night of high school boys basketball across the state, but some of the most prominent names in college basketball ended up watching the same game in southern Indiana.

Heritage Hills High School junior Trent Sisley (40) looks up court after pulling down a rebound during the first half of a varsity game against Evansville Christian High School in the SNKRS4SANTA Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Brownsburg High School.

Heritage Hills junior Trent Sisley scored 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Heritage Hills defeated Boonville, 67-48. In attendance to watch the 6-8 Sisley, a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 62 player in the 2025 class by 247Sports, were Indiana coach Mike Woodson, Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry and Purdue coach Matt Painter.

All three in-state programs have offered Sisley, who is averaging 24.9 points and 11.6 rebounds for Heritage Hills, which is 16-2 and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. Those three schools, along with Iowa and Michigan State, have been heavily involved with Sisley. He took an official visit to Iowa in September and visited IU for its game against Kansas on Dec. 16.

Sisley will get an opportunity to see two of the teams recruiting him at the same game when Indiana visits Purdue on Feb. 10.

Woodson visited another of the top junior prospects in the state on Wednesday when he stopped by Greenfield-Central to see Braylon Mullins, who scored 51 points and made the game-winning shot at the end of the second overtime in a 74-72 win over Pendleton Heights last week.

