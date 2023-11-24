Heritage Hills football blown out by Bishop Chatard in Class 3A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — It had been four years since Heritage Hills and Bishop Chatard last faced each other in the Class 3A state championship.

But the result was still the same. The Trojans won the 2019 contest and defeated Heritage Hills once again 35-7 Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chatard, the top-ranked team in 3A, completed a perfect season, clinched back-to-back championships and extended its state record with 17 titles.

Turning point

Chatard did a great job at limiting Heritage Hills' time on the field.

The Patriots had only one possession in the first quarter and were stopped in five plays. The Trojans, meanwhile, possessed the ball twice in the quarter, but their opening drive took over five minutes off the clock. Senior running back Riley Kinnett capped off the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run down the sideline.

Heritage Hills sophomore quarterback Jett Goldsberry was also intercepted on his team's second offensive drive by Chatard senior Colin Guy. He finished the game with 156 total yards and a passing touchdown but threw three interceptions. The Patriots didn't score until 1:13 remained in the fourth quarter.

Play of the Game

With Heritage Hills looking to drive the ball downfield in the second half, Guy came up with his second interception of the game — he finished with three, tying a state championship record. Chatard capitalized on the turnover with another touchdown from Kinnett up the middle.

The Trojans did face fourth down earlier in the drive, but senior quarterback Aidan Arteaga found junior Daniel Shaw for 28 yards to keep the drive going.

Player of the Game

Kinnett had two rushing touchdowns during Chatard's state championship victory last year and followed by completing a hat trick by halftime.

He finished with 158 rushing yards and four touchdowns and also had one reception for six yards. Kinnett finished the season with over 1,000 yards rushing.

Box score

Bishop Chatard 7 14 7 7 — 35

Heritage Hills 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

BC - Riley Kinnett 24 run (Tony Cuniffe kick)

Second quarter

BC - Kinnett 2 run (Cuniffe kick)

BC - Kinnett 2 run (Cuniffe kick)

Third quarter

BC - Kinnett 10 run (Cuniffe kick)

Fourth quarter

BC - Jack Weybright 11 pass from Aidan Arteaga (Cuniffe kick)

HH - Tyler Ruxer 16 pass from Jett Goldsberry (Seth Deom kick)

Stat leaders

Rushing — Bishop Chatard: Kinnett 25-158-4, Daniel Shaw 7-32, Arteaga 1-3, Jack Harrington 2-(-1); Heritage Hills: Braydon Durham 15-71, Goldsberry 19-50, Hunter Meredith 2-3

Passing — Bishop Chatard: Arteaga 18-26-0 241; Heritage Hills: Goldsberry 8-15-3 106

Receiving — Bishop Chatard: Harrison Forestal 5-77, Colin Guy 6-66, Roman Barraza 3-41, Daniel Shaw 1-28, Weybright 2-23-1, Kinnett 1-6; Heritage Hills: Ruxer 5-72-1, Meredith 1-16, Caleb Schmidt 1-11, Preston Coop 1-7

