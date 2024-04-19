Heritage doesn’t end till the weekend, but Lucas Glover will take home honors on Friday

Lucas Glover, a Greenville native and former Clemson All-American, will be presented the Order of the Palmetto on Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The presentation will take place approximately 6 p.m. on the 18th tee at Harbour Town Golf Links after Glover completes his second round in the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The site is between the South Carolina Golf Association hospitality tent and the Clemson hospitality tent.

“I had no idea until the middle of last week,” Glover said. “I’m extremely honored and look forward to it. But I still have my job, so I will enjoy it while I can, then refocus for the weekend.”

Glover shot what he called a “sloppy” 2-under-par 69 in Thursday’s first round.

“I just didn’t make much, and I had a couple of hiccups at 10 and 11,” he said. “I got it to the house a couple under (par). I felt like I played better than that, but the reality is, I didn’t.”

Lucas Glover kisses his ball before starting off on the first hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Eston Parker III/for The Island Packet

Glover is among the participants this week in the #RechargeTheSarge initiative that will raise funds for the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Jasper County.

Supported by the Congaree Foundation, the Sergeant Jasper GC strives to make the game more affordable for young people in Jasper County. Funds raised this year will help complete green restoration and support ongoing course improvements.

Glover is an ambassador for the Congaree Foundation, and players making donations will contribute $100 per birdie and $500 per eagle. The Heritage Classic Foundation will match 20 percent for every player contribution over $1,000.

The Order of the Palmetto is the state of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor. It is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale.

Glover, who will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame this year, was a three-time All-American at Wade Hampton High in Greenville. He won three consecutive South Carolina Amateur championships and played on the 2001 U.S. Walker Cup team.

His six professional championships include the 2009 U.S. Open. In 2023, he won the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude and Wyndham championships.