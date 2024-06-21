Heritage Conference honors spring sports standouts

The Heritage Conference announced its spring sports honorees for baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field in a release issued Thursday.

Area student-athletes on the all-conference baseball squad include Cambria Heights’ Garrett Jasper, the Conemaugh Township dup of Zack Petree and Larry Weaver, Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz, Northern Cambria’s Reece Wagner, Portage’s Jake McCoy and United’s Isaac Worthington.

Area softball players recognized were Cambria Heights’ Sidney Nihart, Conemaugh Township’s Taylor Jarvis, Conemaugh Valley’s Katie Ledwich, Northern Cambria’s Rylee Stine, Portage’s Paige Phillips and United’s Abby McConville.

Those from the area on the boys track and field team are Cambria Heights’ Marshall Eckenrode and Stephen Nelen, Conemaugh Township’s Liam Dean-Neil, Dillon Defibaugh, Cameron Dunn, Dominik Hanik, Jackson Sotosky, Garrett Tunstall, Jon Updyke and Chris Yoder; Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm, Daniel Farrell and Dawson Shutty; Portage’s Bode Layo; and United’s Ruardon Butler, Josef Garshnick, Gaige Grassmyer, Colton Henning, Shaydon Oleksa, Connor Rosko and Luke Shepler.

The girls track and field all-conference squad lists Cambria Heights’ Paige Burkey, Savannah Hoover, Rachel McClellan and Brielle McMillen; Conemaugh Township’s Danika Black, Lydia Hostetter, Katrina McCann, Layla Overly, Baylee Sleek, Izzy Slezak and Ellie Speigle; Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller; Portage’s Cami Burkett and Alex Chobany; and United’s Sara Gornick, Olivia Henning, Katlynne Miller and Maya Ressler.