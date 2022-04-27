Here's who the New York Jets should target in the 2022 NFL Draft | The Draft Plan
On the finale of The Draft Plan, Steve Gelbs, Leger Douzable, and Connor Rogers give their final takes on who the Jets will target in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The team also "likes" North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, but would more likely target him on Day 2.
The Cowboys add two dangerous receiving options for QB Dak Prescott and secure the #1 OG on their board. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Bryant caught one pass in two injury-ravaged seasons in Detroit
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton. “There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
You're not the only one who thinks the Packers should take a receiver. One name in particular is showing up in a ton of NFL mock drafts.
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are on the outs, as the dynamic playmaker looks for a new team and a new contract.
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are trading picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the Pats are getting in the swap.
In his final mock, Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar puts on his GM hat for the first 105 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
Arizona Republic NFL writer Bob McManaman offers his fourth and final 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Who do the Cardinals land with pick No. 23?
The consensus among most NFL Draft watchers is that the Cowboys will take an offensive lineman with the 24th pick come Thursday night.
Here's why the Eagles could trade up and back with their two first-round picks. Roseman likely already has the parameters in place for both scenarios.
Mark Ingram didn't hold back when talking about UGA's recent National Title win.
With the NFL draft a day away, a quick look around the AFC North with some links from other Wire sites and some things we've heard: