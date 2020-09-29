Analyzing the Yankees' full 28-man roster for Wild Card round of 2020 MLB playoffs against Indians

Roughly seven hours before Game 1 of the Wild Card round against the Indians in Cleveland, the Yankees announced their 28-man roster for the three-game series.

They also revealed their additional 12-player pool.

View the roster below:

At first glance, you'll notice that the Yankees will be carrying three catchers, which includes Erik Kratz. And that's something to take note of because Kratz appears to be the man Deivi Garcia likes behind the dish.



Manager Aaron Boone hasn't said anything yet about who will be starting if there is a Game 3. One would figure it is J.A. Happ, but Garcia will get some consideration, too. In case that's the route they want to go, Kratz would be waiting there to catch him potentially. He also provides a veteran leader in the locker room, too.



Other than that, things are pretty standard. On the taxi squad, Miguel Andujar and Michael King are the most notable. Andujar has obviously had a rough season, and Boone said he was one of those guys who he and the staff were really discussing heading into this series. In King's case, he could've worked as long relief but Jonathan Loaisiga is on the roster.



Also, Jordan Montgomery has been shaky but is on the roster as well. He may factor into the rotation if they make it past the Indians, but expect him to be in the bullpen for now.











