Here's what Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2021

While the AL and NL championship series continue, the offseason has begun for the Yankees. And with that in mind, an eye on arbitration-eligible players is among the headlines to watch for.



As a refresher: Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have until a set date -- usually at some point in February -- to agree on terms for a new contract. If that doesn't happen, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is then determined at a hearing by independent arbitrators.



According to MLB Trade Rumors, using their formula that determines value by extrapolating the 60-game season over 162 games, here's what the Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2021...







RF Aaron Judge -- $10.7 million



In his fourth full season as a Yankee, the 28-year-old Judge battled injuries again while he logged just 28 games. With the small sample size, Judge slashed a career-low .257/.336/.544, hitting nine home runs and bringing in 22 runs.



C Gary Sanchez -- $6.4 million





GM Brian Cashman did not commit to Sanchez starting for the 2021 season, creating an interesting situation. For his fourth full season in the big leagues, Sanchez slashed a career-low .147/.253/.365 through 49 games, with 10 home runs among 23 hits. He added 24 RBI.



1B/DH Luke Voit -- $7.9 million





Voit broke out in his second full season as a Yankee, ending with the MLB home run lead at 22. He slashed .277/.338/.610 with 52 RBI, at times carrying the Yankees amid a plague of injuries to Judge and others.



3B Gio Urshela -- $5.2 million





Urshela emerged as the Yankees' everyday third basemen over Miguel Andujar with a strong season, backing up his strong fielding with a solid presence at the plate. He slashed .298/.368/.490 with six home runs and 30 RBI over 43 games in a second full season with the Yankees.



SS Gleyber Torres -- $3.4 million





As the Yankees' everyday shortstop, replacing Didi Gregorius, Torres struggled defensively at times. From the batter's box, he hit six home runs and brought in 30 runs over 43 games, with a slash line of .298/.368/.490.

RHP Tommy Kahnle -- $2.7 million



The Yankees missed Kahnle, who underwent Tommy John surgery Aug. 5, as they went forward without him in their up-and-down bullpen. Kahnle made just one appearance, striking out three while walking one in an inning of work.



LHP Jordan Montgomery -- $2 million





In his first full season back from June 2018 Tommy John surgery, Montgomery's numbers were mixed, going 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA over 10 starts spanning 44 innings for the Yankees. Perhaps his most important outing came in Game 4 of the Yankees' 5-1 ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays, a four-inning start with one run on three hits and four strikeouts to three walks during an elimination situation.



OF Clint Frazier -- $2.6 million





Unlike the past three years, Frazier stayed up after a promotion, recording eight home runs and 26 RBI. He improved his defense and slashed .267/.394/.511 in 39 games.



RHP Chad Green --$2.2 million

RHP Luis Cessa -- $1.3 million

RHP Jonathan Holder -- $1 million

RHP Ben Heller -- $800,000









If the Yankees tender contracts to all of the above players and they receive salaries similar to the above, it would add roughly $46.2 million to the team's payroll.



As things currently stand, the Yankees have a shade over $135.2 million committed to payroll for 2021.







































































