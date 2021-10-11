Here's what Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2022

Aaron Judge hypes up crowd after walk off to clinch playoffs

The Yankees have 19 players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the most in MLB.

Many of these players are very important to future success, with the likes of Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Joey Gallo on the list.

And speaking of Judge, the Yankees could extend him as it's his last year of arbitration. It is Gallo's as well, so there's a chance he won't have to bargain for one year again.

For those who don't know how arbitration works, here's the summary: Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have until a set date to come to terms on a new contract. If it doesn't happen on that date, usually in February, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is determined at a hearing by independent arbitrators.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, here's what every Yankees arbitration-eligible player is projected to make in 2022:

- Jameson Taillon: $4.7 million

- Joey Gallo: $10.2 million

- Gary Sanchez: $7.9 million

- Aaron Judge: $17.1 million

- Chad Green: $4.1 million

- Wandy Peralta: $1.7 million

- Jordan Montgomery: $4.8 million

- Gio Urshela: $6.2 million

- Luke Voit: 5.4 million

- Gleyber Torres: $5.9 million

- Clint Frazier: $2.4 million

- Miguel Andujar: $1.7 million

- Tyler Wade: $700,000

- Clay Holmes: $1 million

- Jonathan Loaisiga: $1.7 million

- Domingo German: $2.1 million

- Lucas Luetge: $1.1 million

- Tim Locastro: $700,000

- Kyle Higashioka: $1.2 million