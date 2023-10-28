Here's the Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2023 schedule for Level 3 games
The 2023 WIAA football playoffs continue Friday, with four Level 3 games (quarterfinals) in each of seven 11-player divisions and two Level 3 games (semifinals) in the eight-player division.
Here's the schedule of games:
Division 1
(4) Neenah at (2) Kimberly, 7 p.m.
(5) Fond du Lac vs. (2) Marquette, 7 p.m. at Hart Park, Wauwatosa
(2) Verona at (1) Sussex Hamilton, 7 p.m.
(2) Franklin at (1) Muskego, 7 p.m.
Division 2
(2) New Richmond at (1) Waunakee, 7 p.m.
(3) Cedarburg at (1) Kaukauna, 7 p.m.
(4) Slinger at (2) Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.
(2) Badger at (1) Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
Division 3
(3) Onalaska at (1) Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
(2) Green Bay Notre Dame at (1) Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
(7) Menasha at (4) Grafton, 7 p.m.
(7) Stoughton at (1) Monroe, 7 p.m.
Division 4
(6) Somerset at (4) Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
(2) Xavier at (1) Lodi, 7 p.m.
(5) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) Catholic Memorial, 7 p.m.
(2) Luxemburg-Casco at (1) Two Rivers, 7 p.m.
Division 5
(5) St. Croix Falls at (2) Northwestern, 7 p.m.
(3) Wrightstown at (1) Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 7 p.m.
(3) Columbus vs. (1) La Crosse Aquinas at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
(4) Lake Country Lutheran at (3) Horicon/Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Division 6
(3) Cameron at (1) Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
(2) Stratford at (1) Auburndale, 7 p.m.
(2) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at (1) Kewaunee, 7 p.m.
(3) Lancaster at (1) Darlington, 7 p.m.
Division 7
(2) Edgar at (1) Boyceville, 7 p.m.
(3) Bangor at (1) Cashton, 7 p.m.
(3) Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) at (1) Potosi/Cassville, 7 p.m.
(2) Randolph at (1) Reedsville, 7 p.m.
Eight-player
(2) McDonell Catholic vs. (2) Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
(2) Oakfield vs. (1) Florence at Waupaca, 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here's Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2023 Level 3 schedule