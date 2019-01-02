Here's who Willie McGinest predicts Patriots will play in Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are trying to become the first team in more than two decades to reach the Super Bowl three straight seasons, and one of their former players is predicting it will happen.

Willie McGinest, who works for NFL Network and had a brilliant 12-year career with the Patriots that included three championships, recently predicted on "NFL Total Access" that his former team will play the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Pats-Saints probably is the most appealing matchup possible. A Super Bowl between two of the best quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, would be awesome to watch. The Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Saints likely would be a classic game as well, given the offensive firepower on both sides. But any time you have two of the greatest players in NFL history competing for the ultimate prize, it's a matchup to savor.

The Saints are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, so they have homefield throughout the postseason. This means they will play indoors the whole way through, including a potential Super Bowl showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and host their Divisional Round game on Jan. 13.

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday with two Wild Card Weekend games.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.