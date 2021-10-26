NFL Insider reacts to Zach Wilson knee injury diagnosis news | Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says that the New York Jets got lucky with the news that rookie QB Zach Wilson only has a PCL sprain in his right knee and hopefully the 2-4 weeks off helps him bounce back stronger later in the season.

