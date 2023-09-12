Here's why West Monroe's Todd Garvin was removed as football coach

Two games into his tenure as the West Monroe football coach, Todd Garvin is no longer running the show, school officials confirmed Monday.

The veteran coach was put on administrative leave Sept. 5 and relieved of his coaching duties at the powerhouse school Monday. West Monroe principal Dan Lane was not immediately available for comment.

The move comes after several Rebel football players have been sent to the hospital with heat related issues since Garvin won one of the state’s premier coaching positions in May.

WMHS has won eight state championships, mostly at the Class 5A level, but hasn’t earned a trophy since 2011.

A former Ouachita Parish quarterback who played for legendary coaches Pat Collins and John Causey, Gavin is a native of Monroe and was a WMHS assistant coach for 16 years. He was the quarterback and running backs coach at Ruston High before taking over the head coaching and athletic director’s position at Ouachita Parish two seasons ago.

As a collegian, he played baseball at Louisiana-Monroe.

West Monroe assistant Kevin Davis will take over as interim football coach for the remainder of the season.

