Here's why Ty Lue got "Bill Belichick" nickname from Clippers player

Here's why Lue got "Bill Belichick" nickname from Clippers player originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, and head coach Ty Lue is deservedly receiving a lot of praise for the team's accomplishments so far.

The Clippers were down 0-2 in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks and the second round against the Utah Jazz but won both series in Game 7. They also trailed 0-2 in the conference finals versus the Phoenix Suns and can tie the series Saturday night in Game 4.

How have the Clippers been able to erase these deficits and get back into the series? Adjustments have been a huge part of that success, and they're one reason why Clippers guard Patrick Beverley gave Lue the nickname "Bill Belichick".

“We crack jokes. We call T-Lue ‘Bill Belichick’ for all the adjustments he makes,” Beverley said after L.A.'s Game 2 loss to the Suns. “He’s definitely gonna find a way. We’re gonna find a way also like we always do.”

Here was Lue's response after the Clippers' Game 3 victory:

Clippers coach Ty Lue laughed off that players are calling him 'Bill Belichick' because of his constant adjustments. Lue "It means a lot for those guys to trust me." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 25, 2021

Lue obviously has a long, long way to go before reaching Belichick's level. Belichick's Hall of Fame resume speaks for itself. He has six championships as a head coach, among many other achievements.

Lue has definitely established himself as an excellent coach, though. He won a championship as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 despite trailing the 73-win Golden State Warriors by a 3-1 series margin. Lue also is undefeated (4-0) in Game 7s as a head coach.

Leading the Clippers to their first NBA Finals appearance would be another remarkable accomplishment for Lue, especially if superstar forward Kawhi Leonard doesn't play any games against the Suns due to his ACL injury.