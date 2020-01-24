Here's why there's a prop bet that Kyle Shanahan's 49ers will blow a significant lead

The Super Bowl always brings obscure prop bets that raise eyebrows. Outside of the annual wagers on the color of Gatorade poured on the coach or the duration of the national anthem, each Super Bowl brings unique bets fans can make.

This year, one prop bet revolves around San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and what happened the last time he was on the sidelines for a Super Bowl. That was, of course, the infamous 2017 Super Bowl, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

His team had a commanding 28-3 lead with 8:31 to play in the third quarter. But as the Patriots went on their run to cut the deficit, the Falcons couldn't muster a score of their own to put the game away. Further, Shanahan's play-calling faced scrutiny for his fourth-quarter decisions not to run the ball to expend the clock.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As Shanahan gets set for a chance at Super Bowl redemption, the sportsbook PointsBet is offering 100-1 odds that his team will blow another 28-3 lead in this year's Super Bowl.

Some may be hesitant to take those odds, chalking up the 2017 Super Bowl as a one-off. But a deeper dive into his time with the Redskins from 2010-2013 shows that Shanahan's offenses were susceptible to reeling off dynamic starts before lowly second halves.

In just his second game manning the Redskins offense, Washington took a 27-10 lead over the Houston Texans with under four minutes to go in the third quarter. The Texans then scored 20 unanswered points to win 30-27 in overtime.

Two years later, also in Week 2, Shanahan and company raced out to a 21-6 lead midway through the second quarter and looked prime to improve to 2-0 with then-rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III. But the offensive productivity fizzled out, and the Rams came back to win 31-28.

Shanahan's most significant blown lead in Washington came in the Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the Redskins' first playoff home game since 1999, the team staked a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but failed to score again thereafter en route to a 24-14 loss.

Story continues

During the 2013 season, his last in Washington, Shanahan saw his offense falter after building two-score leads in three games.

Against the eventual Super Bowl runner-up Broncos, the Redskins held a 21-7 lead in the third quarter before Denver rallied to win decisively, 45-21. Two weeks later, the offense led the team to a 24-14 first half against the Vikings, but managed just one field goal in the second half in a 34-27 loss. And in a Week 13 home game against the Giants, Washington led 14-0 early in the second quarter, but eventually lost 24-17.

None of Shanahan's blown leads in Washington were as high as 25 points, nor were they on one of the biggest stages in sports. But when you're considering the 28-3 prop bet this year, just know that there are other results beyond the 2017 Super Bowl to base your decision on.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Here's why there's a prop bet that Kyle Shanahan's 49ers will blow a significant lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington