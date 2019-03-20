Here's why Terrell Suggs isn't shocked Tom Brady is playing well into his 40s originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady and Terrell Suggs are two of the elder statesmen in the NFL, and they've had many exciting battles against each other over the years.

Brady's New England Patriots and Suggs' Baltimore Ravens met in the playoffs four times, in addition to a bunch of great regular-season meetings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Suggs, who recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, was asked Wednesday on FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" about Brady's ability to play at a high level despite being 42 years old.

The veteran defensive end has a lot of respect for the Patriots quarterback, but he couldn't resist throwing a little shade at the six-time Super Bowl champion, too.

Skip Bayless: Have you gained respect for Tom Brady at all?



Terrell Suggs: Brady has as many rings as Mike. What can I say to that?@RealSkipBayless: And 3 more than LeBron.@untouchablejay4: Blasphemy against the King is treason. Stop that, Skip.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Ylck11WN3







— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2019

Suggs is right, to a degree. The rule changes over the last 15 years or so have made it easier for passing offenses to put up record numbers and for quarterbacks to remain healthier longer.

Story continues

Brady has benefitted from that, for sure, but there's no question the incredible amount of work and preparation he puts in off the field each week has just as much, if not more to do with his success late in his career.

Brady will turn 42 years old by the time the 2019 campaign begins, and judging by his play in the playoffs last season, there's no reason to believe his performance will fall from a top-tier level anytime soon.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.