Here's why Tennessee football should have a quiet signing day

Expect a relatively quiet signing day for Tennessee football on Wednesday.

The Vols got the players they wanted in the early signing period in December. And frankly, there’s just not a lot of room left on the 2024 roster.

Barring a surprise, UT isn’t expected to add a signee to its 2024 signing class. And here are the reasons why.

TENNESSEE 2024 DEPTH CHART Projecting Vols lineup for next season

Signing class was built in December

In December, UT signed 21 players along with additional preferred walk-ons. Twelve of the signees enrolled early and took part in practice before the Citrus Bowl.

Since the early signing period was added in 2017, schools have increasingly locked up most of their class in December. And UT is no exception.

UT’s 2024 class is ranked No. 13 nationally by 247Sports Composite and No. 7 in the SEC.

Transfers already rounded out Vols class

In 2022, the NCAA eliminated its 25-player signing limit per class. But only eight of the top 25 classes exceeded that mark because most schools supplement with transfers.

That’s what UT did by adding eight from the portal to fill immediate needs.

The Vols got three defensive backs to replenish their secondary. They got two tight ends to replace the pair they lost to graduation. They added Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell for an immediate impact.

They got Stanford defensive lineman Jaxson Moi for depth. And they added LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard to replace Gerald Mincey, who transferred to Kentucky.

Tennessee roster is almost full

UT doesn’t release every player’s scholarship status. But it appears that about 83 players are on scholarship for the projected 2024 roster because the bulk of COVID seniors are returning this fall.

Due to restrictions under NCAA probation, UT needs to cut two or three scholarships per year below the 85 maximum. That means if the Vols want to make those reductions next season, the roster is already full.

If UT signs a player in this signing period, it likely means that a returning player would need to be cut. Of course, there could be more roster movement after spring practice, when the portal opens again in April.

Slim pickings among remaining prospects

Even if UT wanted to add a second wave of signees, there aren’t many really good ones from which to choose.

According to 247Sports Composite, only six of the top 200 prospects in the 2024 haven’t signed already. And there’s not much mystery to their destinations.

UT coaches have been busy recruiting, but they’ve focused on the 2025 class.

