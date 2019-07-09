Here's why Rob Gronkowski caught passes from Tom Brady, in his own words originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Yes, Rob Gronkowski caught passes from Tom Brady at UCLA's campus on Monday.

We know this because the former New England Patriots tight end confirmed as much to TMZ Sports during an appearance at the $50K Charity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

"It was great working out," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable, Robbie G the one and only!"

Brady usually works out in California during the offseason, so it makes sense that he connected with Gronkowski while his old buddy was in the Los Angeles area for a charity event.

But a Brady-Gronk workout is headline news for the obvious reason that Gronk retired this spring and is supposed to be done with football, yet still is doing football-specific workouts with his former quarterback.

The slimmed-down ex-tight end has insisted he's not coming back to the NFL but also said recently he's unsure how he'll feel as an observer once games start in September.

Gronk's latest workout with Brady certainly won't quiet those comeback rumors as training camp approaches.

