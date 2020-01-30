Here's why the Redskins won't trade the No. 2 pick to New England, even if they come calling

The hottest topic surrounding the Redskins is one that won't be going away any time soon: what should they do with the No. 2 pick?

With Joe Burrow almost already sharpied into the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall, the draft truly begins with Washington in the clock.

The Burgundy and Gold could use the elusive pick on Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who many have deemed as a generational talent and compared to the great Lawrence Taylor. But there is also a large contingency of Redskins fans that believe they should listen for trade offers, especially ones that could land them multiple first-rounders in return.

Earlier this week, Peter King told the Redskins Talk podcast that the Redskins could "remake their franchise" by trading the No. 2 overall pick. That led one analyst to go out on a limb and predict the New England Patriots to trade up for the No. 2 overall pick. The reasoning behind this take was that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coached Taylor with the Giants, and Young is the closest thing to him since. So, quite the stretch.

Even if the Patriots inquired with the Redskins about the selection, it's difficult to find any scenario where the two teams would strike a deal.

In order for Washington to part ways with the second overall selection, they'd need to receive a haul similar to what they gave up in the trade they made with the Rams to acquire Robert Griffin III. The asking price for that trade? Three first-round picks.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 23 overall pick. Even if they offered that, plus two future first-round picks, the Redskins would likely hang up the phone. Washinton needs help now and in multiple areas. Moving back 21 spots without gaining any other first-round picks this season would not accomplish any of that.

New England also does not have a history of trading up in the draft. The Patriots have not selected in the top 10 since 2007, when they nabbed running back Lawrence Maroney at pick No. 7.

New England technically "traded up" then, but they acquired that pick from San Francisco the year prior, when the 49ers traded back into the first round, forfeiting their 2008 first-rounder in return. But New England would had no idea that selection would have been in the top 10 when they made the trade.

Since 2012, the highest draft pick the Patriots have kept was pick No. 27. They've traded back far more times in the Belichick era that times they've traded up.

There are a few teams that could entice Washington. The Dolphins have three first-round picks this year: No. 5, 18 and 26. They also need a quarterback, and the hype around Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert is only expected to grow from now until the draft. Should they feel the need to move up, the Dolphins have enough assets to intrigue the Redskins.

Now in Las Vegas, the Raiders are another team that may be looking to make a splash. As a result of the Khalil Mack trade from 2018, the Raiders have two first-round picks, No. 12 and No. 19. Those alone might not be enough to trade up to No. 2, but if they threw in a future first or second as well, the Redskins might budge.

But the Patriots simply do not have enough assets to pull a deal off. Barring something unforeseen, the Redskins shouldn't even pick up the phone if a number from the 508 area code comes calling.

