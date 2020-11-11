Here's why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'can't wait' to face Patriots QB Cam Newton

Here's why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'can't wait' to face Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a huge fan of Cam Newton, and on Sunday night, he'll square off against the New England Patriots quarterback for the first time.

Newton is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He's a good passer, but he does a lot of damage with his legs, too, and he holds the all-time record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 66.

Jackson is another mobile quarterback who often makes defenses look silly with his ability to gain huge chunks of yards on the ground. The reigning league MVP has rushed for 469 yards through eight games, which ranks 15th overall and the second-most among quarterbacks.

The Ravens quarterback has watched Newton for a long time, and he's very excited about the opportunity to play against him.

"I watched Cam since Auburn. Everyone in the country did," Jackson said during a video press conference Wednesday. "Everyone knew about Cam, Superman, doing his thing. A lot of us looked up to him. He's a mobile quarterback. He does his thing. He won the Heisman, won the college championship, won MVP, went to the Super Bowl and stuff like that.

"I followed him a lot, wanted to get to where he's at. Now I'm here, and now I've got to play against him. I just can't wait to do that."

Jackson and the Ravens are 10-point favorites entering Sunday night's matchup. They also have won 10 consecutive road games and beat the Patriots 37-20 in Baltimore last season.

The Patriots will need a great game from Newton to beat Jackson's Ravens and get their season back on track.