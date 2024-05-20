Lynn Williams Shattered A NWSL Scoring Record Over The Weekend



Big news in women’s soccer: Lynn Williams just scored her 79th goal in the NWSL, making her the new all-time goal-scoring leader in the league. She has now passed the previous record held by Sam Kerr.

Lynn scored the goal with a header, which was her first since 2021, according to The New York Times.

“I don’t get the goals without my teammates. I have played with so many incredible people over the 10 years,” Lynn told the Times. “I just owe it all to them, and I can’t put any single one of those goals away without them.”

Lynn has been overlooked a few times in her career. She narrowly missed making the full roster for the 2019 World Cup roster and came back to the U.S. women’s national team but was named an alternate for the Tokyo Olympics. But a last-minute rule change expanded rosters from 18 to 22 players and Lynn got her shot during the U.S.’s quarterfinal match with the Netherlands, per the Associated Press. During that game, she scored a goal and had an assist.

Lynn is currently on the U.S. women’s national team and is expected to be a big contributor heading into the Paris Olympics. And she has plenty more where that came from. “That’s not my last goal. I’m not done yet,” she said.

That’s not the only big thing happening in the NWSL right now. There could soon be another team joining the league—the Minnesota Aurora is putting together an NWSL expansion big after trying to do the same thing in 2022, according to TwinCities.com.

The league will only continue to grow, as the NWSL has announced it will add two more teams by 2026, per Reuters .



Pretty much everything about women’s soccer is booming, according to the outlet. The league just inked a four-year media deal with ESPN, CBS, Prime Sports, and Scripps’ ION network, reportedly worth $60 million a year, Reuters reports. The NWSL called it the "largest media investment in women's sports history."

So, if you're a newbie to the sport (or just looking to brush up), here's everything to know about the NWSL teams.

How many NWSL teams are there?

There are currently 14 NWSL teams. Each team is allowed a minimum of 22 players and a maximum of 26 players on their rosters, per Soccer Wire.

The 2024 teams include:

Angel City FC — Los Angeles, California

Bay FC — San Jose, California

Chicago Red Stars — Bridgeview, Illinois

Houston Dash — Houston, Texas

Kansas City Current — Kansas City, Missouri

NJ/NY Gotham FC — Harrison, New Jersey

North Carolina Courage — Cary, North Carolina

Orlando Pride — Orlando, Florida

Portland Thorns FC — Portland, Oregon

Racing Louisville FC — Louisville, Kentucky

San Diego Wave FC — San Diego, California

Seattle Reign FC — Seattle, Washington

Utah Royals FC — Sandy, Utah

Washington Spirit — Washington, D.C.

What are the current NWSL season rankings?

And here’s a look at the 2024 season rankings, per NWSL:

Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Washington Spirit Portland Thorns FC Chicago Red Stars North Carolina Courage NJ/NY Gotham FC San Diego Wave FC Angel City FC Racing Louisville FC Bay FC Houston Dash Seattle Reign FC Utah Royals FC

The regular season ends on November 3 and the quarterfinal round starts on November 9, according to NWSL. You can expect a new NWSL champ to be crowned on November 23.

What new teams are coming to the NWSL?

The NWSL plans to add two new teams by 2026. One team will be based in Boston, per Sports Pro Media, with the Boston Unity Soccer Partners ownership group paying an expansion fee of $53 million for the team.

It’s not clear where the other team will be based, but fans will know by the end of 2024, according to NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

“We have active due diligence ongoing as we speak with many different groups from many different cities,” she said earlier this year, per Sports Pro Media.

What is the average salary in the NWSL?

There's a large range in salaries for the NWSL, but like everything else in the sport, they're on the rise. At the beginning of this year, the NWSL increased of the salary cap from $1.375 million in 2023 to $2.75 million in 2024, per CBS . The highest-paid player is Maria Sánchez, who signed a three-year, $1.5 million-dollar contract with the Houston Dash in December, reports Forbes .

The women are paid drastically less than men in the American Major League Soccer (MLS), however. For comparison, the MLS' highest-paid male soccer player is Lionel Messi, who makes about $20 million per year, per Statista.

The NWSL's top players typically make about $400,000 per year, but the minimum salary for the league is $36,400. The average player makes about $65,000 per season, according to Essentially Sports .



Who owns the teams?

The list of team owners in the NWSL may be as exciting as the games themselves.

Los Angeles' Angel City is an expectedly star-studded club, with owners including Natalie Portman and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Other investors in the team include celebs like Serena Williams, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, plus women’s soccer icons like Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Shannon Boxx, Lauren Holiday and Abby Wambach, per Goal.com .



Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany (a former soccer star herself) invest in the Kansas City Current, per The Athletic, and tennis champ Naomi Osaka invests in the North Carolina Courage, according to ESPN.

