Here's why North Oconee football star QB Max Wilson oftentimes lines up at wide receiver

BOGART − How many different ways can Max Wilson touch the football?

While there's not a definite numerical answer, North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt keeps it high priority on his list to make it as many as possible for the Titans senior quarterback.

"He's selfless. That's the thing that sticks out the most (about Max)," Aurandt said. "He doesn't care how he touches the ball. A lot of kids, they start to get distracted and hear all the noise that's like, 'Why aren't you playing quarterback every snap?'"

Early on in Friday's 49-0 win over Walnut Grove, Wilson moved to receiver and sophomore backup quarterback Harrison Faulkner took over at quarterback.

The Titans don't consider these gimmick plays when Wilson changes positions. Wilson and Aurandt made it clear, when you have someone of Faulkner's caliber, it's a disservice to not utilize him. Wilson said he doesn't mind sharing the spotlight, either. The two are each other's biggest fans, and the bond of trust is evident when looking at their 8-0 record and all-but-clinched region title.

"It adds another wrinkle (putting Harrison in). It gives us a layer to our offense. Something other people have to prepare for," Auradnt said. "And it (of course) gives us another way to get (Max) the football. But Harrison's earned his opportunities. He does what he's supposed to do in practice and when kids earn their opportunities, we're going to give them a chance to go out there and see what they can do."

Last season, Wilson was named Region 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 2,530 total yards. He led his team to the Class 4A semifinals after passing for 1,698 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 832 yards and 14 scores.

Wilson doesn't currently have any college offers — he said he's waiting for the right coach to reach out. He wants to study finance and is considering continuing his education at the University of Georgia.

On Friday, Wilson had two touchdowns to open the game, throwing a 51-yard pass to Roldan in the final seconds of the first quarter to give the Titans a two-score advantage. Throughout the week, the Titans' plan centered around stopping and running the ball, but instead Wilson shined in the passing attack.

"We ended up coming out hot," Wilson said. "Whatever works. We've got some things to fix, like always."

The Titans have outscored opponents 359-49 through eight games this season. Much of the credit goes to Wilson's playmaking, his ability to connect with teammates at long range and his lack of hesitation to run the ball when needed.

"It's been fun to line him up in different positions and let him go," Aurandt said of Wilson. "He's so athletic, so dynamic and a great leader."

