Here's why Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz was pleased with Luther Burden vs. Kentucky

Luther Burden III’s eye-popping numbers have become boilerplate box score reading this season.

Saturday’s stat line read a little different.

The star sophomore wide receiver had put up five straight 100-yard games for Mizzou football. Entering the game, he was leading the FBS in receiving yards. But during the Tigers’ 38-21 comeback win against the Wildcats on Saturday on the road, Burden caught two passes for 15 yards. He rushed once for six yards.

Not his best night?

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn’t want to hear it.

“Honestly, what does it mean, like, ‘not his best day?’ Like he didn't have 100 yards? We don’t get caught up in statistics,” Drinkwitz said. “We get caught up in winning and losing football games. And if we win, that's everybody's best day, right?”

The Tigers did win. And for a sixth time in seven games in their 2023 campaign, no less.

A not-insignificant portion of that was aided by Burden’s offensive production.

Even his seemingly low-output day against UK, his head coach maintained.

“It's not like he didn't do everything he was supposed to do,” Drinkwitz said. “He was impactful.”

Drinkwit said his lone carry of the game — a third-and-5 scamper around the edge that picked up a first down and shortly before Missouri was forced into a short field goal — and added that it was one of his best runs of the season.

“He only gained (six) yards,” Drinkwitz said. “But he had to make two guys miss — stiff-armed one.”

And Burden’s two catches proved critical, as they were the first two plays of a two-minute drive that ended in Missouri’s first offensive touchdown, which gave the Tigers their first lead.

Here’s another play Burden was involved in, but one that Drinkwitz didn’t mention.

In the third quarter on third and goal with a yard to go, the Tigers looked a lot like they were running a familiar play call.

Burden went in motion, the ball was snapped, and the receiver set off across and toward quarterback Brady Cook. Missouri had utilized the tough-to-tackle wide receiver in jet sweeps plenty this year.

Not this time.

Cook faked the handoff, and three Kentucky defenders fell for the ruse, keeping their eyes on Burden’s movement. Cook darted right and made it inside the right pylon untouched.

That’s the kind of attention the receiver draws.

“You're not always gonna have a 100-yard game, as much as we'd like for it to be,” Drinkwitz said. “And other players step up, and I think as long as we win, (Burden is) very excited. He's the least selfish player I know and have been around.”

That, too, showed on the tape.

Missouri’s increasingly productive pass catchers stepped up.

Five players caught as many or more passes than the East St. Louis grad. All five of them matched or bettered his 19 receiving yards.

True freshman Marquis Johnson was first, hauling in the play of the game on punter Luke Bauer’s tricked-up, 39-yard touchdown pass. Wease, a transfer senior from Oklahoma, grabbed his fifth of the season soon afterward.

Burden, even without the backbreaking broken tackles and his trademark twisting of opposition ankles for one standalone Saturday, landed on the Associated Press’ midseason All-American team, which was released Wednesday afternoon.

His MU cornerback counterpart Kris Abrams-Draine joined Burden on the first team. Left tackle Javon Foster made the second team.

No need for a Burden bounce-back game against South Carolina, then. The No. 20-ranked Tigers face the struggling Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) in their homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

The Gamecocks have the bottom-ranked pass defense in the nation. Drinkwitz reiterated that the Tigers aren’t paying attention to statistics.

But it seems like a matchup made for the former five-star receiver.

And if not …

“I don't see that he didn't have his best day,” Drinkwitz said. “I think other people stepped up.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Why Eli Drinkwitz is still pleased with Luther Burden against Kentucky