Here's why Michigan State football won't be watching the first CFP reveal tonight

EAST LANSING — The schedule called for Payton Thorne and the rest of the Michigan State football program to be in a team meeting around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Which just happens to be when the first College Football Playoff rankings come out, with the No. 6 Spartans likely to be announced as one of the top contenders for a berth, coming off a thrilling 37-33 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday.

They won’t be watching the countdown on ESPN, though. Thorne and the others plan to be talking to “a few of our former players” instead. Interesting timing, it would seem.

Until you recall, around a year ago, coach Mel Tucker insisted nothing in his program is done without intent. And his starting quarterback succinctly laid out the reasoning Tuesday morning.

“Championship November” already has started for MSU.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker celebrates with quarterback Payton Thorne after a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

SPOILERMAKERS: Mel Tucker has all the receipts of Purdue upsetting ranked teams

INJURY REPORT: Tucker quiet on Jalen Nailor's hand injury

“As far as I know, no one's played any playoff games in November,” Thorne said Tuesday morning. “We believe that it is kind of playoff football here. … No one's gonna remember a team for just the first eight games of the season.”

The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) begin the regular season's final month Saturday at Purdue (5-3, 3-2). Tucker’s team hosts Maryland the following week, then closes with a visit to No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 20 and the home finale against No. 23 Penn State on Nov. 27.

All four opponents own winning records — and the game against the Buckeyes could be for the Big Ten East title.

But first things first. And that would be facing the Boilermakers, who are a win from becoming bowl-eligible.

Story continues

“Everybody's aware of what's going on,” said secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who was co-defensive coordinator at MSU when the Spartans made the CFP in 2015. “I think coach Tucker does a great job of keeping the guys focused on the week-to-week. 'So what, now what?' We're on to the next, keep chopping, all that. So they understand that.

“Again, nobody's ignorant to the fact that what's going on. But at the same time, we still gotta handle our business. And Purdue is our business next.”

The Spartans entered Tuesday with 20 appearances in the rankings dating back to their2014 debut. That's tied with five other teams for 17th-most. The field narrows, though, when it comes to the final rankings: Just 11 schools, including MSU, have finished in the CFP's final four.

In the second year of the CFP, then-coach Mark Dantonio and the Spartans lost 38-0 in the national semifinal to eventual national champion Alabama. Tucker had a view from the other sideline, serving as the Crimson Tide's assistant head coach and defensive backs assistant (under ex-MSU coach Nick Saban). Since then, the Spartans have made the CFP rankings in two seasons — the 2017 team made all six rankings before finishing 16th in the final set; the 2018 team made a brief appearance at No. 18 in that year's second set.

“Whenever you start to build momentum,” Barnett said, “you start to feel everybody getting excited and all that kind of stuff. But we still got to keep the main thing, the main thing. And right now, the main thing is Purdue. And that's where we're focused.”

The last time MSU entered November in the hunt for the Big Ten East title was 2017, when a rain-delayed upset of Penn State pushed Dantonio’s team to No. 12 in the CFP rankings. The following Saturday, a 48-3 thrashing from the Buckeyes ended MSU's title hopes. OSU went on to beat Wisconsin for the Big Ten title, but the league was left out of the playoff that season.

BUZZ WORDS: Mel Tucker's motivational phrases manifest into Michigan State win vs. U-M

JEFF SEIDEL: How Tucker is building a program that'll last for a long time

In seven seasons of the CFP, the Buckeyes have four CFP appearances and a national title (2014, the first season). MSU is the only other Big Ten team to earn a berth.

Not that any of that matters now. Not with four regular-season games and a potential conference championship game left to play.

“It is great to be recognized for that as a collective group. But our goal is just to go 1-0 every week,” said senior defensive end Drew Beesley, who was part of the 2017 and ’18 Spartan teams. "We take care of business each week, and we try not to look too far ahead, because what we do now can dictate the future.”

Should MSU stumble once in its final four games, it still could get a New Year's Six berth, as it did after the 2014 season. (The Spartans ended 2017, however, in the Holiday Bowl — thanks to previous losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern — as Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin snagged NY6 berths instead.)

But before then, they'll face opponents with a combined 22-10 record, starting on the road against a Purdue team that already upset then-No. 2 Iowa.

“I feel like we've put ourselves in a position to have a chance to have all our goals still on the table,” Thorne said. “So that is something you can look back and say, 'Well, we've done our job so far’. But we still got four games ahead of us and hopefully a few more after that. So we're focused on what's ahead of us, and what's important (is) what we do next. “

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Here's why Michigan State football won't be watching CFP reveal