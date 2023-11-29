Here's why this matchup against Alabama is different for Georgia football

The last time Georgia football went up against Alabama with a win in their last game against the Crimson Tide was 15 years ago.

Mike Bobo was in his second season as Bulldogs offensive coordinator, Kirby Smart was Alabama’s new defensive coordinator and Nick Saban had yet to a win a national title in Tuscaloosa.

By the time Georgia beat Alabama again, Saban and the Tide racked up six natties.

Along the way, they delivered body blow losses to Georgia.

Seven in a row to be exact. Three in the SEC championship game and one with a national title at stake.

“They were a thorn in our backside,” former Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said.

More: Georgia football has assistant coach opening. Names that make sense to replace Fran Brown

More: Now at Alabama, Derek Dooley has coached for multiple UGA rivals. 'It's awful' his mom says

Then it all changed on a frigid January night in 2022 inside Lucas Oil Stadium, punctuated by Kelee Ringo’s pick six to seal a 33-18 Bulldogs victory.

Georgia hasn’t stopped winning since.

They arrive Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship Game carrying a freshly minted 29-game record SEC winning streak.

The next team in its path again is Alabama, which is still finding miraculous ways to win.

The team that pulled the rug out under Georgia in the 2017 season with a second-and-26 overtime touchdown, kept its playoff hopes alive with a fourth-and-goal from the 31 heave from Jalen Milroe to beat Auburn last Saturday.

No matter. The roles are reversed to a certain extent.

Georgia now rules the roost in college football with Smart in his eighth season as head coach.

The back-to-back national champions are three wins away from a three-peat and they know they can beat Alabama because some of them were a part of doing it.

“This game is so much mental than even physical at times,” former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray said. “I remember going back to 2012. Alabama, they were the kings of college football. When they walked on the field, you felt their presence. When you were preparing for the guys, you were kind of like ‘Oh, my God, they’ve got that guy and that guy and that guy and this first-rounder. Nick Saban.’ You’d be on the field and you’d see him. There is an intimidation factor. There’s no doubt about it. It’s the dynasty. It’s the greatest coach of all time. That is in the back of your mind. When things aren’t going great you start to think, oh, it makes sense, it’s Alabama.”

That was then — the Blackout wipeout at home in 2008, Murray’s pass deflected and caught by Chris Conley 5 yards short of the end zone in a 32-28 loss in 2012, a 38-10 beatdown in 2015, the 26-23 walk-off overtime loss in the 2017 national championship game and three more losses to follow.

This is now, a Georgia team that cranks out NFL draft picks and has a belief that they’ll beat you whether it’s dominating a top-15 opponent or taking an early punch against an unranked team and then flexing its muscles.

“I kind of look at it like an iceberg,” said Bellamy, who sacked Tua Tagovailoa in 2017 to set up the second-and-26. “The tip of the iceberg was when we won the national championship, but underneath the surface was when Aaron Murray played them and we were like 3 yards short. Then you’ve got when we played them and it was the Hail Mary. Then you’ve got the other game where Jalen Hurts came in (in 2018) and took it over. All that is beneath the surface. It was nice to finally get over that hump and knowing that you were a part of the process that helped groom the kids that did it.”

Center Sedrick Van-Pran Granger was a redshirt freshman starter two years ago. After the win, he went up to former Bulldog running back Nick Chubb, who was on that 2017 team, and thanked him for what he did for Georgia.

“Nah, man, thank you, I can finally sleep again,” Chubb told him.

Those that were part of the earlier Smart teams that lost to Alabama feel like they set a foundation for the success the program is now having.

“We kind of made the standard the standard and wanted to create a new brand of football,” said Jonathan Ledbetter, a defensive lineman who played for Georgia from 2016-18 and is now with the Arizona Cardinals. “We basically created a new brand of football for us and the university when Kirby came in. When we got to the end of the road, we were like we’ve got to get over this hump. It’s a team that we’ve got to beat. We ended up coming up short.”

Ledbetter said the current players ran with it and made it less about Alabama and more about what Georgia did.

“When we were playing them my last two years, we were whipping their ass,” Ledbetter said. “We knew that they were just a regular football team. We’ve just go to play hard for four quarters. You’ve got to finish it.”

Georgia did just that in January of 2022, scoring the game’s final 20 points.

Ledbetter said younger players like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt knew they had to turn it up a notch.

“For me it was like, thank you guys for finishing the job,” Ledbetter said. “It felt like I won it, too. That’s how they treated it, which was really dope. All the young guys were like y’all started this.”

Murray was in the stands in Indianapolis when they did. He worked his way down to the field and shared a moment with quarterback Stetson Bennett after the Bulldogs finally broke through with the national title.

He said 80 percent of the joy was the Bulldogs ending a 41-year title drought. The other 20 percent was finally beating Alabama.

“Between beating Alabama, winning two natties has flipped mentally where it’s Alabama saying we’ve got to be play Georgia, we’ve got to play the best team in the country,” Murray said.

Murray now doesn’t have to talk about reliving the 2012 game for stories about Georgia getting close but no cigar against the Tide.

“You finally knocked down a giant,” said Bellamy, who has played in the USFL and XFL after time on NFL practice squads. “When they beat us on that 2nd-and-26, that was only Coach Smart’s second year. The culture and the expectation, it was changing but it’s not where it is today.”

He said Alabama already had the expectation to win after years under Saban and the discipline of never looking at the scoreboard and to play until the final second.

“They had that instilled at 100 percent,” Bellamy said. “We were probably at 27 or 35 percent. It was only his second year. … We just put the world on notice that when we get to 100 percent and learn not to take our foot off the gas, then we’ll be just like them.”

He said Georgia played more not to lose then when Alabama was on the ropes than having an attitude of 'let’s go for the knockout.’ It’s only human nature. The coaching staff learned from that also.”

He said the 2021 national title win “kind of put a band-aid over,” the 2017 loss where a blocked punt was wiped out by an offsides call.

“We just knew that we were the better team that year,” Bellamy said. “We should have won, and Tyler Simmons was definitely onsides.”

Greg McElroy, who quarterbacked Alabama to the 2009 national title and was on teams that played Georgia in 2007 and 2008, doesn’t think either team has a mental edge in the game based on the national title win by Georgia.

“I know Bama doesn’t fear Georgia, and I don’t think Georgia fears Bama,” said McElory, an ABC/ESPN analyst. “There’s teams that Georgia would rather play and teams that Bama would rather play. From the last time they played, they’re two very different teams. Georgia has had a lot of turnover defensively since that game. They’re a little different from their identity standpoint. Offensively, they’re more of a drop-back passing team. Don’t lean as heavily on the run, don’t lean as heavily on their defense. Bama conversely puts a little less on the quarterback. They have good receivers, but not elite take-over-the-game guys like they’ve had in the past. They’re a little more ball-control, pound it, balanced.”

Van Pran-Granger said the previous win against Alabama doesn’t do anything for Georgia this time.

“It’s not the same players for the most part,” he said. “We really don’t even have the same coordinators on both sides.”

Said Smart: “The two teams are very different when you look at who they were then and who we were then. I don't know that they could be more polar opposites in terms of what they do offensively, and even us from a standpoint who we were defensively. In college football today, not a lot of players that played in that game are playing in this game, and if they did, they were probably a minor role."

Smart has managed to motivate his players another way. By telling them they can be the first Georgia team to beat Alabama in Atlanta (discounting wins in 1920-21).

Georgia is 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC or national championship game in Atlanta.

“We have a huge opportunity here,” running back Kendall Milton said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How this is a different Georgia football program facing Alabama now