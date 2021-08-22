Here's why Larry Fitzgerald still might come back after saying he doesn't 'have the urge'

Larry Fitzgerald’s future is up to Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury.

At least that’s how I read his comments on SirusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said Friday on “Let’s Go,” his new show with Jim Gray. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but as of today, I just don’t have the urge.

“I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.”

A lot of people are interpreting that to mean he’s retiring, but not me. I see it as a move to put pressure on the Arizona Cardinals organization to win. Now.

So, Fitzgerald might not feel like playing ball today, but if the Cardinals get off to a strong start and look like a Super Bowl contender? Well, like the man said, who knows what the future holds? Maybe then he’ll feel like it.

Put yourself in Legendary Larry’s cleats for a moment.

The only thing he has yet to experience on the field is a Super Bowl win, but he hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2015 season.

That’s a life in NFL years, and as Prince (the only guy from Minneapolis more famous than Fitz) said, “Life means forever and that’s a mighty long time.”

Fitzgerald had to get through the Steve Wilks-Josh Rosen debacle of 2018.

He had to get through the Kingsbury-Murray five-win debut of 2019.

And he had to get through last season, when the Arizona offense completely forgot he was on the field, and the team limped to a 2-5 finish when they had a shot to reach the postseason. Plus, he caught COVID-19.

I wouldn’t feel like playing, either.

This year, the Cardinals could be the best in a wild NFC West.

The Rams have to work in a new quarterback. The 49ers could be looking at a controversy after drafting a quarterback. And the rival Seahawks are always tough, but nobody plays them tougher than the Cardinals.

Meantime, Arizona has added so many big-name stars that when the team lines up to take the field, flight attendants arrive to collect their boarding passes to Canton. (That’s a Hall of Fame joke, people. Try to keep up, wouldja?)

Murray has done his part the last two years as a dual-threat QB so potent he should be listed as QB/RB on the official roster.

Kingsbury, meanwhile, should feel like he’s under more stress than an elephant’s chair.

His defense has two of the best pass rushers of all time, a pair of young linebackers who aren’t afraid to say they want to be the best in the league and a defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, who’s so creative he ought to be designing color-rush jerseys and alternative helmets. (Or coaching his own squad, but that’s another issue for another day.)

Kingsbury’s offense has an experienced line with a Pro Bowl left tackle and a future Hall of Famer at center. And on the outside, he’s got DeAndre Hopkins, who’s so explosive that his teammates call him “Nuke.”

They only thing the Cardinals don’t have is room to grow.

This team is built to win now. As in Week 1. Week 2. Week 3 and beyond.

And if they don’t, then what’s the point?

Especially for a guy who’s done it all and been through it all as Fitzgerald has.

It’s on Kyler and Kliff now. They’re no longer new around here. They have everything they need for success.

If this team gets off to a bad start, look for Fitzgerald in street clothes on the sidelines of a Suns game in November, instead of in uniform on the sidelines at State Farm Stadium.

But if they can get through September undefeated? Or maybe have only a loss or two by Halloween?

Who knows?

Fitzgerald said he didn’t have the urge to play “right now.”

But his future is a mystery.

Kyler and Kliff are the only ones who can solve it.

