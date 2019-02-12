Here's why Kyle Van Noy wasn't surprised Patriots defense owned Rams in Super Bowl originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots defense did a fantastic job shutting down the high-powered Los Angeles Rams offense in Super Bowl LIII, holding it to a mere three points in a 13-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Rams were the second-highest scoring team in the NFL during the regular season and scored another 56 points in their first two playoff games combined.

The Pats defense posed a new challenge for the Rams, whose offense tallied just 260 total yards, went 3-for-13 on third downs and allowed four sacks. Rams quarterback Jared Goff played a poor game, and his interception late in the fourth quarter essentially sealed New England's sixth Lombardi Trophy.

New England holding the Los Angeles offense to three points surprised most people, but Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't shocked at the result, and he explained why during Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

Check out his reasoning in the video below:

"We knew going into the game we were going to start off strong. We just needed to finish."@KVN_03 on the key to the Patriots defensive masterpiece in #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/UZqG8xweT7 — GMFB (@gmfb) February 12, 2019

The Patriots defense's next challenge is carrying this success into the 2019 season and defending its Super Bowl title. No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 campaigns.

