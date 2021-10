The Guardian

Psaki, who did not travel with the president to Europe, says her last contact with Biden was on Tuesday Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, said on Sunday she had tested positive for Covid-19. Psaki, 42, did not travel with Biden to Rome, for the G20 summit, from where the president was due to travel on to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate talks. In a statement, Psaki said she stayed i