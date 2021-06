The Takeout

Bill Oakley, who’s been called “The Gordon Ramsay of Fast Food” by The Wrap, is known for the work he’s done on popular television shows like The Simpsons. But more and more, he’s becoming known for his bite-sized fast food reviews, almost always filmed from the driver’s seat of his car, via his Instagram page. He’s affable, always open to new things, and honest in his appraisals, which is why he’s always a trustworthy source for fast food opinions.