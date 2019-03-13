Here's why Isaiah Thomas might not play much vs. Celtics in Boston return originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Thomas' minutes are being cut after Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone decided to remove the veteran guard from the rotation.

Here's what Malone told reporters Tuesday night.

Michael Malone said he had a conversation with Isaiah Thomas ahead of the decision to remove him from the rotation, one he says he'll keep private. Said it was a hard decision but one he has to make in his position. Said rotation will stay this way for the time being. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) March 13, 2019

This could mean Thomas won't get much playing time when the Nuggets come to TD Garden for a matchup with the Celtics next Monday. It's expected to be Thomas' first game action in Boston since he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in August of 2017. Thomas was injured when the Cavs played against the C's in Boston last season.

Of course, it wouldn't be surprising if Malone gave Thomas some time on the court Monday, knowing how special the moment will be for him and Celtics fans. But when the game is on the line, Jamal Murray and/or Monte Morris likely will be on the court.

Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets before the season. He missed most of the season recovering from injury and made his Denver debut Feb. 13.

The 30-year-old guard is averaging 8.6 points on 37.3 percent shooting (27.3 percent from 3-point range) in 15.3 minutes per game for the Nuggets. Morris, a second-year guard and 2017 second-round draft pick, has outplayed Thomas and earned his spot ahead of the veteran on the Denver depth chart.

