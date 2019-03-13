Here's why Isaiah Thomas might not play much vs. Celtics in Boston return

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston
Isaiah Thomas' minutes are being cut after Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone decided to remove the veteran guard from the rotation.

Here's what Malone told reporters Tuesday night.

This could mean Thomas won't get much playing time when the Nuggets come to TD Garden for a matchup with the Celtics next Monday. It's expected to be Thomas' first game action in Boston since he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in August of 2017. Thomas was injured when the Cavs played against the C's in Boston last season.

Of course, it wouldn't be surprising if Malone gave Thomas some time on the court Monday, knowing how special the moment will be for him and Celtics fans. But when the game is on the line, Jamal Murray and/or Monte Morris likely will be on the court.

Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets before the season. He missed most of the season recovering from injury and made his Denver debut Feb. 13.

The 30-year-old guard is averaging 8.6 points on 37.3 percent shooting (27.3 percent from 3-point range) in 15.3 minutes per game for the Nuggets. Morris, a second-year guard and 2017 second-round draft pick, has outplayed Thomas and earned his spot ahead of the veteran on the Denver depth chart.

