Here's why having Aaron Young back healthy is so valuable for Rutgers football's offense

PISCATAWAY – This time last year, Aaron Young was mostly limited to watching his Rutgers football teammates go through training camp. He couldn't do much to participate.

The running back had suffered a knee injury in the Gator Bowl the previous December that derailed nearly all of his 2022 campaign.

Now?

Young is back to full health. He’s back on the field as an integral piece of the offense.

And the frustration he felt a year ago has morphed into something much different: Gratitude.

“Looking back on it now, it makes me who I am today,” Young said Thursday following practice at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex. “I’m actually thankful for the injury. Later on in life, or even during the season, I’m going to overcome (adversity) like that.”

Young’s return to the field is significant for Rutgers because of his versatility within the offense. The native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania is an aggressive runner, but also a dynamic threat in the passing game.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Young is a good complement to fellow running backs Sam Brown and Kyle Monangai.

“He is getting back to his old self,” coach Greg Schiano said after his team’s scrimmage Saturday at SHI Stadium. “He has done some good things. He is a valuable player because he’s gotten a lot of Big Ten reps. He is an experienced player so I think he is going to fill a lot of different roles – running back, third-down back, special teams and a myriad of those. It’s good to have grown men.”

Young last season played in just four games. He had only 11 rushes for 38 yards. He caught one pass for 18 yards.

The previous three seasons Young had rushed for 454 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching 50 passes for 298 yards and one score.

Young in 2021 led the Scarlet Knights with touchdowns scored (five rushing and one receiving).

Rutgers missed that type of production last season. Schiano at times remarked how much the offense missed having a healthy Young.

For Young, watching the offense struggle to produce while he was on the sideline was difficult.

“As a competitor, it’s very frustrating,” said Young, the younger brother of former Rutgers safety Avery Young, who’s now in camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Just watching the games and sitting on the side and knowing as a competitor you can contribute, you know you want to contribute. But at the same time you’re going through this mental battle that’s an everyday process, it’s a grind. It’s stressful. It weighs on your brain.”

Which is why Young is so grateful to be back to full health.

How offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca uses Young remains to be seen but he’s plenty familiar with Young’s abilities – he recruited him while he was at Minnesota in a previous stint.

“I’ve expressed this before, I’m an every-down back,” Young said. “I can catch, block and run. I think he’s going to put everybody in the best position (to succeed).”

Young will accept any role he’s put in.

“I think that whatever way possible I can contribute to the team, toward winning, that’s the ultimate goal,” Young said. “I’ve been here for five years, and obviously haven’t won much. Whatever I can do to contribute to winning, I’m going to do it.”

Rutgers has plenty of weapons at running back with Brown, Young, Monangai, Al-Shadee Salaam and perhaps even true freshman Ja’shon Benjamin.

How carries are divided for now is uncertain.

What matters for Young at this point is that he’s back in the mix.

“I think we all feed off each other,” Young said. “All the guys in the room, we’re all meshing together and we help each other day by day. It’s a great unit. I’m excited to be with them.”

