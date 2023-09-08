Here's why the government could potentially make it harder for you to get injectables like filler and Botox

The issues surrounding unlicensed practitioners administering injectables, like filler and anti-wrinkle injections such as Botox, aren't exactly new. As such, the government announced it would be cracking down on this underregulated sector to help protect patients back in 2022 by introducing an injectable licensing scheme.

Whether you partake in the injectables trend is an individual choice, but there's no denying the fact that more people are experimenting with tweakments than ever before. This increase has made getting injectables almost the norm. So much so, that 59% of participants in a recent study viewed getting filler in the same light as getting a haircut.

Another study found that this rise in popularity has also led to complications, with two out of three surgeons seeing 'botched' filler jobs that often require surgery to correct them. Love Island's Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter have both spoken openly about the dangers of fillers after taking it "too far" and experiencing complications, so it's clear that change is definitely needed.

Speaking about the potential new regulations, Minister for the Women’s Health Strategy, Maria Caulfield said:



“Whether it’s Botox, dermal fillers or even a chemical peel, we have heard too many stories of people who’ve had bad experiences from getting a cosmetic procedure from someone who is inexperienced or underqualified.



“There’s no doubt that the popularity of cosmetic procedures is increasing, so it’s our role to ensure consistent standards for consumers and a level playing field for businesses and practitioners. We want to make sure we get this right for everyone, which is why we want to hear your opinions and experiences through our new consultation.”





These new plans suggested changes such as clinic inspections and anyone administering everything from Botox to 'boob jabs' (aka, breast lift injections), would need to be fully trained and licensed to ensure a safe and high-quality experience. If you're caught without a licence, it would be a criminal offence. Doesn't sound too outrageous, right?

The potential new regulations have been met with praise by industry experts but there's also been some scepticism about whether these new changes are too challenging to enforce.



The best bit? The government is actually letting you have a say, and calling out for the public to share their views on the potential new regulations via this survey. So get voting, people.

Click here to have your say

As Victoria Brownlie, Chief Policy Officer at the British Beauty Council put it:

“Those seeking treatments deserve to do so with confidence that their practitioner is properly qualified in the service they’re offering, to the appropriate level of government-approved educational standards. The Council has worked closely with the Department of Health and Social Care to get to this point, so we look forward to seeing the outcome of the consultation and helping to shape the regulatory framework as it progresses.”

Considering the non-surgical cosmetic industry has previously been valued at an estimated £3.6 billion in the UK, it's important to the individuals who get these treatments and the sector itself, that this topic is given the attention it deserves.

