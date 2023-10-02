Here's why Florida football coach Billy Napier has no plans to give up playcalling

Florida football coach Billy Napier said he has no plans to give up play calling despite UF's recent struggles on offense this season.

The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have scored just three touchdowns over their last two games and rank last in the SEC in scoring offense (25 ppg) and third-down conversions (18-55, 32.7 percent).

"I'm a lot more critical of myself than anybody on the outside is.," Napier said. "And I said it, I've said it publicly, there's no sugarcoating this thing. We have no excuse. We can coach better, and we can play better. I'm hopeful we will do that."

Napier said that UF's offense struggles have been a result of inconsistency. The Gators have had injuries on and off within their offensive line throughout the season but had all five offensive linemen healthy during UF's 33-14 loss to Kentucky. UF failed to convert on three fourth downs in the loss and gained just 69 yards rushing on 2.4 yards per carry.

Florida will look to get those issues ironed out when it hosts Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) for its homecoming game on Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network).

"Ultimately offense is a precise game. It requires 11 players to execute," Napier said. "And we need to coach better, and we need to play better. There are certain areas on our team where we can do better, and I think ultimately the back half of the year we're hopeful that we can improve."

UF football WR Caleb Douglas out 4-6 weeks

Napier said Douglas will be out 4-6 weeks after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half against Kentucky after making a 32-yard catch.

Florida also was without starting wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (collarbone injury) and receiver Marcus Burke (leg injury) for the Kentucky game. But Napier is hopeful to have both back for the Vanderbilt game this week.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier not giving up calling plays