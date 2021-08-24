Here's why ESPN ranked Patriots' roster 18th among all NFL teams

Here's where Pats stand in ESPN's ranking of all 32 NFL rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made substantial changes to their roster over the offseason to improve a team that went a disappointing 7-9 during the 2020 NFL season.

The Patriots spent huge money in free agency to bring in impact players such as linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback Jalen Mills, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as wide receiver Nelson Agholor, among others.

New England also traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown and selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So, how does the Patriots' new-look roster stack up to the rest of the league following all these additions?

ESPN recently ranked every roster and the Patriots came in at No. 18 overall. The Los Angeles Chargers are just ahead of the Pats at No. 17, while the New Orleans Saints are one spot behind New England at No. 19. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the No. 1 ranked roster and the Houston Texans are last at No. 32.

One area that brought down the Patriots' ranking is the quarterback position. ESPN also ranked each team's position groups, and New England is No. 25 on the QB list. That's probably a bit low, but also understandable given Cam Newton's struggles last season and the fact that Jones is just a rookie.

The Patriots did shine in a few positional rankings, though. ESPN ranked the Patriots No. 3 in tight ends, No. 7 in offensive line and No. 4 among cornerbacks.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have three beatable opponents (Dolphins, Jets, Saints) to begin the season before a Week 4 showdown against Brady's Bucs in Foxboro.