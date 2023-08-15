Here's why I didn't rank South Carolina football in my AP Top 25 preseason poll

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football came just a few votes short of its first preseason ranking since 2014 when the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of 2023 was released Monday. One of the votes the Gamecocks didn't get was mine.

South Carolina landed two spots outside of the Top 25, receiving 73 votes behind Texas Tech with 101 and No. 25 Iowa with 131. I didn't share the other voters' confidence in Iowa, but I did spend serious time considering the Gamecocks for one of the low 20s spots on my ballot. They're certainly an appealing option in the third year under coach Shane Beamer with quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Juice Wells back to anchor the offense, plus a top-20 recruiting class coming in.

However, there's just too many question marks right now to feel secure in ranking South Carolina. The run game was one of the team's biggest struggles in 2022, and the running back room doesn't look any better this year — if anything, it's downgraded. The Gamecocks still lack a consistent pass rusher and their most senior edge players are all still recovering from or recently returned from injuries.

There's also no telling how coordinator Dowell Loggains will fare as a play caller until the Gamecocks get on the field against North Carolina. His NFL track record isn't promising, but the college level is a different beast, and Loggains has an overwhelmingly positive reputation amongst the players. I'm not passing judgment for now, but I don't have enough confidence that the Loggains offense will compensate for a less-experienced defense that may take a few games to get settled.

A team like Texas Tech doesn't have the star power players like Rattler or Wells, but what it does have is experience and depth. Those are the things that translate to early success, and while it wouldn't surprise me at all to see South Carolina crack the Top 25 later this season, I don't think the Gamecocks are quite there yet.

Other SEC teams I included in my Top 25

Carson Beck is a somewhat underwhelming quarterback for No. 1 Georgia, but if the Bulldogs could win back-to-back titles with Stetson Bennett, they've earned the right to the top spot regardless. Alabama and LSU also made my top 10 at No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. I'm lower than the poll on the Tigers because of their inconsistencies last year: LSU beat mediocre Arkansas and Auburn teams by less than a touchdown and suffered a 15-point loss to Texas A&M two weeks after upsetting Alabama.

I only ranked five SEC teams with Tennessee at No. 13 and Ole Miss at No. 23. I didn't even consider No. 23 Texas A&M, and I won't until they show some concrete improvements from the trainwreck season that followed last year's preseason hype.

Emily Adams's football preseason AP Top 25 (AP ranking in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (1)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Michigan (2)

4. Alabama (4)

5. Southern California (6)

6. Penn State (7)

7. LSU (5)

8. Florida State (8)

9. Notre Dame (13)

10. Clemson (9)

11. Texas (11)

12. Washington (10)

13. Tennessee (12)

14. Utah (14)

15. Oklahoma (20)

16. Kansas State (16)

17. Oregon (15)

18. North Carolina (21)

19. TCU (17)

20. Oregon State (18)

21. Wisconsin (19)

22. Tulane (24)

23. Ole Miss (22)

24. UCLA

25. Texas Tech

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football rankings: Why Gamecocks aren't in my Top 25