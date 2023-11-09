Here's why the Detroit Red Wings are 'going to re-evaluate the whole goalie big picture'

Beyond James Reimer getting what already was a scheduled start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings are working through what makes the most sense regarding their goaltending.

They host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, then depart for a week-long trip to Stockholm, Sweden, for back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. Head coach Derek Lalonde said earlier this week that Reimer and Ville Husso would each get one of the two games before the Sweden trip, but after Husso let in five goals against the New York Rangers, Lalonde sounded like that could change.

"We're going to re-evaluate the whole goalie big-picture," he said.

Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso reacts against the Rangers in the second period of the Wings' 5-3 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in New York.

SLOW STARTS: Detroit Red Wings hope big third period can turn into better first periods

A month into the season, the Wings have, except for once, started Husso two consecutive games, followed by a start for Reimer. The only time that changed was so that Husso would be fresh to start Oct. 28 at Boston. Lalonde declared Husso the No. 1 goaltender coming into the season — justly so, after the way he carried the team last season — but after nine starts, Husso had a 3.57 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. He had won five games, and had some outstanding stretches in games where his teammates left him under siege, but he also, as Husso himself said earlier this week, "needs to be sharper."

Husso's inconsistency, combined with Reimer's consistency (1.52 GAA, .944 save percentage with a 2-2 record in four starts), has Lalonde and his staff in re-evaluation mode, including discussions about getting third-string Alex Lyon some action.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save against Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

"It's real when I talk about wanting to get Alex in, but James' play has made that hard on us," Lalonde said. "At the same time, the bottom line is you look at our goaltending as a whole, we are almost at the bottom of the entire league in all statistical categories. With that said, full confidence in Ville. I love how he's battling.

"We're still in the midst of evaluating Alex and wanting to get him in. It's a little complicated with the Europe trip."

LYON IN WAITING: How Alex Lyon came from rowing a boat to always being ready for Red Wings

Capitals center Connor McMichael skates in on Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon as defenseman Justin Holl defends in the first period of the exhibition on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington.

Lyon can be sent to the minors for a conditioning stint, but there's no time for that now, because the Wings want Lyon with them in Stockholm for depth purposes.

"You want three goalies, and he'd probably get a lot of quality work, even if he doesn't get game time," Lalonde said. "As tough as that travel is, we are going to get two full practices in Sweden before we play. I think we would be more apt, in the immediate week to two, to play him here than a conditioning stint."

When it was 5-0 after two periods Tuesday in New York, Lalonde considered pulling Husso for Reimer, until goaltending coach Alex Westlund pointed to Husso's strong play to finish the second period. "He felt it was important for him, in the big picture, to go out for the third," Lalonde said. "He was right. Ville was good in the third and we played a much better game."

Lalonde, previously an assistant coach with an Tampa Bay Lightning squad featuring elite goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, isn't one to pull goaltenders unless absolutely necessary.

"I don't like it," Lalonde said. "One, we haven't put ourselves in that position a lot, despite being who we have been the last year and a half, despite being outmanned a lot of these types of games. Our guys have competed pretty hard. We haven't been in those situations. You know, I came from an organization where Vasy refused to be pulled, and that's the individual. It was real and it worked.

"There are times we will. I don't ever want to leave a goalie in a bad situation or leave him out to dry. We just haven't been in that situation a lot, which is a credit to the guys."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ville Husso's play has Detroit Red Wings re-evaluating goalie rotation