Here's why Colorado State football is turning to Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi at QB vs. Colorado

Taking over the starting quarterback spot in unique circumstances is becoming Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's trademark.

Now, any time a coach makes a QB change it’s because of some sort of issue, be it ineffectiveness, injury or something along those lines, but Fowler-Nicolosi keeps finding interesting timing.

He’ll get his first start of the season (and second career) for the Colorado State football team in the cauldron of Deion Sanders mania in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“I’m trying to look at it as another game, just trying to focus on working hard this week, practicing well, getting the job done,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “Obviously, I think the whole team is pretty dang excited about that atmosphere and what that game means to all the fans.”

Fowler-Nicolosi is taking over for Clay Millen after the CSU offense struggled in a Week 1 loss to Washington State. Millen left that game hurt and Fowler-Nicolosi finished 13-for-20 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in relief.

Coach Jay Norvell and staff decided a shift was needed to try and jump-start the offense.

Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, looks to pass downfield during the fourth quarter the Rams’ first game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Rams were defeated 50-24.

“He’s got a fantastic release and great arm strength to go along with his ability to move around. It sets up good for us in this game with this defense,” quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme said. “Deion’s guys are doing a nice job and we’re going to have to be way sharper than we were in the first game.”

Fowler-Nicolosi played in three games last season as a true freshman, making his first start in the hostile environment of Nevada. Those fans were aggressive in their dislike for Norvell and players who left Nevada for CSU. Fowler-Nicolosi was, sort of, one of those. He committed as a high schooler to Nevada and flipped to CSU after the coaching change.

His numbers in that game (11-for-22 for 78 yards and two interceptions) weren’t good overall, but his game-winning drive in the 2-minute drill is worth looking back on.

Fowler-Nicolosi completed four of five passes for 47 yards, including a 26-yarder to Tory Horton, as the Rams drove 53 yards in 2:17 to set-up the game-winning field goal.

“He didn’t play great but he competed his tail off and he drove us down the field in 2-minute drill to win the game,” Norvell said. “He made important plays when he needed to make them.”

Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) hands the ball off to running back Avery Morrow (25) against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., , Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

The swagger that comes with believing he can make those big plays when needed is why CSU has turned to Fowler-Nicolosi to crank up the aggression meter on the offense.

His college experience might be light (57 total attempts) but he’s shown this belief before.

Fowler-Nicolosi started high school in California but moved partway through to Texas.

He was on the junior varsity team early in his junior season after the move before an ACL injury to the starter and then a COVID quarantine to the backup thrust him not only onto varsity, but a starting role.

“The first week on varsity we threw everything and the kitchen sink at him to see what he could handle,” his coach Tim Buchanan told Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time. “He really impressed us with his football IQ handling most of what we threw at him.”

Two months later he led Aledo High School to a Class 5A Division 2 state title. A little more than a year later he was signing at Colorado State.

The “kitchen sink” move is similar to what’s happening now. Mumme said this week and last, when CSU was on a bye, the goal was to really speed up practice and throw a lot of things at Fowler-Nicolosi to prepare him.

There’s no saying how he’ll perform Saturday against a top 25 Colorado team, but they feel he’s prepared for it.

For his part, Fowler-Nicolosi was quick this week to deflect attention away from himself and say he’s just part of a mechanism to help the offense start to shine.

“I think I have great players surrounding me in this offense, so I don’t have to do anything incredible to go down and get the job done,” Fowler-Nicolosi said.

What a moment it is for the young QB.

“I still think it’s going to be surreal for him. This is a big environment with a big stage now set for it,” Mumme said. “It’s exciting. It’s a great opportunity for us and it’s a great opportunity for Brayden to show the world what he can do.”

