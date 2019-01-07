Here's why Chargers won't fear going on road to play Patriots, Tom Brady originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Chargers are the NFL's road warriors for the 2018 season.

The Bolts were tied with the New Orleans Saints for the league's best road record during the regular season at 7-1, a mark that included victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Los Angeles went on the road for wild card weekend, too, and beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 to set up a Divisional Round matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Chargers technically are 8-1 on the road this season, including the playoffs, but they have not lost a single game where they had to go on a plane to travel for it. Their only road loss was in Week 3 to the Los Angeles Rams, who obviously share the same home area. Los Angeles' elite defense gave up just 19.8 points per game on the road during the regular season.

Chargers This Season Including Playoffs



W-L

Playing in Los Angeles 4-4 (3 home losses, 1 loss at Rams)

Playing outside of Los Angeles 9-0 (including home game in London)







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2019

This impressive road success surely will give the Chargers plenty of confidence when they meet Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday. That said, the Patriots have been equally dominant at home this season. They are 8-0 at Gillette Stadium -- the only undefeated home team this season -- with an average of 32.9 points scored per game. The Pats scored just 21.6 points per game on the road.

The Patriots also have won eight consecutive Divisional Round games, and all of them came at home.

Something has to give Sunday, and it should make for an exciting, competitive matchup.

