Here's why Chargers' Melvin Gordon is rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon saw his team's hopes of winning the Super Bowl crushed by the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium two weeks ago, but that doesn't mean he's rooting for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Patriots will play the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, and Gordon actually is rooting for Tom Brady and Co. to win their sixth championship in franchise history.

"I need (the Rams) to lose," Gordon told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't care where you all put me on TV saying this. I need them to lose."

The Chargers and Rams are fighting for fan support in Los Angeles, and the Rams certainly would have the upper hand (more than they already do) if they won the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles hasn't had a Super Bowl champion since the Raiders won during the 1983 season.

