Here's why Cathedral football will have interim football coach moving forward this season

Curtis Crane is no longer the head football coach at Cathedral, a Diocese of El Paso spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

No other details were given as to the reason for the change.

Cathedral is 1-2 this season and plays Anthony on Friday at Burges High School. Crane was in his sixth season with the Fighting Irish. Cathedral defeated Fabens last week and lost to Mountain View and Lake Country Christian.

Crane's best season came in 2021 when the Fighting Irish went 6-3, including close wins against Fabens, Anthony and Austin Savio.

Defensive coordinator Hristo Gonzalez has been appointed the interim coach for the Fighting Irish, according to school officials.

