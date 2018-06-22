Here's why the Bulls didn't take Michael Porter Jr. last night

There was angst and anger among the Bulls fan base following the team's selection of Wendell Carter in Thursday's NBA Draft. Though the team had been linked to Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. - and he was far and away the biggest fan favorite - the Bulls passed on the former No. 1 prospect, opting to play it safe and find a complement to Lauri Markkanen on the frontline.

Porter fell farther than just past the Bulls at No. 7. Cleveland opted for Collin Sexton. The Knicks and Sixers went with wings similar to Porter in Kevin Knox and Mikal Bridges.

Porter didn't hear his name called until the very last selection of the Lottery, with the Nuggets grabbing the 6-foot-10 scorer. It's a dice roll for Denver, but one it can afford after it won 47 games and was Game No. 82 away from making the postseason. They're a team on the rise that doesn't need an immediate contribution from a rookie. And that's good, because Porter might not be contributing at all in his rookie season.

I would not expect Michael Porter Jr. to play this season. It's early in the process, but just based on what I've heard and how much Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly stressed patience, I don't think he'll play. Redshirt year. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 22, 2018

Tim Connelly on MPJ: "I think we are going to be extremely patient, we are going to take the long view with everything we do with him. He was there certainly because there were concerns about the health of his back." — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 22, 2018

More Connelly on MPJ: "We are going to be extremely patient and

err on the side of caution to insure he has a long career and not just a productive summer league, but it

is a little premature to answer until our guys get our hands on him."



— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 22, 2018

Gar Forman and John Paxson were asked about whether Porter was in consideration at No. 7, and if his medicals played any part in the decision to pass.

And while Forman wouldn't address medical situations, he did say the Bulls were in contact with Porter throughout the draft process.

"We spent time with Mike, he's a great young man," Paxson said. "We're not gonna talk about medical things. We go through a diligent process every single year.

"This year we probably had more debate and dialogue as a staff. Varying degrees of opinion were really strong. We wish him the best out in Denver."

Paxson didn't say that "debate and dialogue" necessarily included Porter, but multiple reports said the Bulls weren't interested in Porter when it came down to choosing at No. 7.

And it makes sense. The Bulls are in a position where they're beginning to move along in their rebuild. They needed a contributor, and someone who could play right away. Porter wasn't that player, and he wasn't going to be a great fit with Markkanen and Zach LaVIne anyway.

It'll always be fun to think about what could have been, but the injury risk was simply too high for the Bulls to consider using an important 7th pick on a guy who might not play for 16 months.